ontario highways

A Tire Flew Off A Vehicle & Crossed 4 Lanes Of Traffic On Hwy 416 Yesterday

Thankfully, no one was hit.

Toronto Staff Writer
Photos of the incident provided by OPP.

OPP_ER | Twitter

A few things are more destructive and terrifying to encounter on an Ontario highway than a loose tire. Most who do are lucky to escape with their lives.

According to OPP East Region, members of its Grenville Detachment attended to a "wheel-off incident" on Highway 416 northbound near County Road 20 on Monday.

One of the photos posted by the OPP on Twitter from the incident shows the vehicle in question with a bare hub cap where one of its front tires used to be.

Another shot shows where the tire landed, which is shockingly far from where it became detached. It would've had plenty of time to collide with another motorist if the road was busy at that moment.

Miraculously, the OPP confirmed in their report that the tire bounced across a huge ditch and over four lanes of traffic without hitting any vehicles.

So, thankfully no one was injured during the fiasco, but police continue to remind residents to check their summer tires after having them installed and re-torqued.

Unfortunately, issues involving loose tires on the highway aren't nearly rare enough for the province, and most come at a much higher cost.

In November, a flying wheel caused havoc on the QEW after coming loose and smashing into two other vehicles.

The tire resulted in some extensive damage, with debris from the collision smashing the windshield of one of the cars.

No serious injuries were reported due to the accident. Still, investigators later charged the driver, who lost their wheel—all the more reason to double-check your summer tires before hitting the highway.

