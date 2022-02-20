Sections

A 'Reckless' Ontario Car Gathering Was Caught On Camera & Speeds Reached 200 km/h (VIDEO)

It looks a scene out of Fast & Furious. 🚗

Trending Staff Writer
Durham Regional Police Service | YouTube, Fotogeek | Dreamstime

A recent car gathering in Pickering had people doing donuts at an intersection and driving at over 200 km/h and, honestly, it looks like something out of the Fast & Furious movie franchise.

Durham Regional Police say they are looking for witnesses to a "reckless" gathering of around 30 vehicles that took place at an intersection in Pickering, Ontario, on February 12.

Police attended the scene near the Clements Road and Squires Beach Road intersection after being tipped off by residents and business owners who complained of loud noises.

When Air1, the regional police's helicopter, surveyed the area, it captured something that most of us will only see in a mid-2000s action movie: several hundred people gathered, ripping donuts in a completely blocked city intersection at around midnight.

Air1 Spots Large Car Gathering in Pickeringwww.youtube.com

The video posted by Durham Police appears to show drivers pulling stunts in their cars just a few feet away from onlookers.

Smoke and sparks are seemingly flying off the vehicles as people hang out of the sunroof and windows, while recording the action. The clip also shows people on-foot filming with their phones as they narrowly avoid cars spinning around them.

The police report says that "others were observed climbing street light posts to record the event."

By the time officers arrived on scene, the gathering had largely dispersed, with some cars allegedly ripping away at nearly 200 km/hr on Highway 401 westbound.

"Officers did not initiate any pursuits out of concern for public safety," the report says.

Given that participating vehicles had their license plates either covered or removed to avoid detection, Durham Police are now appealing to witnesses who might have seen the gathering or even have dash-cam footage of what went down.

At this time, there is no evidence that neither Vin Diesel or Ludacris were present!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Top 10 Reading Today
