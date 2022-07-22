NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

opp

OPP Are Asking For Help After Someone Stole A Bunch Of Golf Carts From A Country Club

Three have been recovered so far.

Toronto Staff Writer
An image of the vehicle. Right: The model of golf cart

An image of the vehicle. Right: The model of golf cart

OPP | Handout, OPP_ER | Twitter

Is it still considered grand theft auto if you're stealing golf carts? Well, someone's about to find out.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Lennox and Addington County officers are in need of public assistance following the theft of several golf carts from a country club in Bath.

The police report alleges that a total of four golf carts were stolen from the Loyalist Golf and Country Club, located outside of Kingston, earlier this month, with investigators still trying to find the last one.

"Officers have recovered three of the golf carts. However, one cart is still outstanding. The golf cart is described as Yamaha model DR2A17EF1-2017 and sandstone in colour," it adds.

So, how can you help?

OPP have released photos of the carts and vehicle they believed to be linked to the theft. They are asking the public for help in identifying a truck that was "observed towing one of the golf carts on a trailer."

Anyone with further information about the case or vehicle is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

If you feel you may know who committed the act but want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, an option that could make you eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Unfortunately, police investigations and golf courses appear to be going hand in hand this summer.

Earlier this week, OPP confirmed that a 4-year-old boy had died after a golf cart collision on Villiers Line near Peterborough.

Police reported that the golf cart, which was carrying six people, rolled over as it was headed southbound on the Bellmere Winds Golf Course.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...