OPP Are Asking For Help After Someone Stole A Bunch Of Golf Carts From A Country Club
Three have been recovered so far.
Is it still considered grand theft auto if you're stealing golf carts? Well, someone's about to find out.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Lennox and Addington County officers are in need of public assistance following the theft of several golf carts from a country club in Bath.
\u201c#LACOPP is investigating a theft of four golf carts from Loyalist Golf and Country Club in @LOYTWP. The carts are identical to those in the photos. Anyone with information or video footage from the area is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous. ^br\u201d— OPP East Region (@OPP East Region) 1657293001
The police report alleges that a total of four golf carts were stolen from the Loyalist Golf and Country Club, located outside of Kingston, earlier this month, with investigators still trying to find the last one.
"Officers have recovered three of the golf carts. However, one cart is still outstanding. The golf cart is described as Yamaha model DR2A17EF1-2017 and sandstone in colour," it adds.
So, how can you help?
OPP have released photos of the carts and vehicle they believed to be linked to the theft. They are asking the public for help in identifying a truck that was "observed towing one of the golf carts on a trailer."
Anyone with further information about the case or vehicle is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.
If you feel you may know who committed the act but want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, an option that could make you eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Unfortunately, police investigations and golf courses appear to be going hand in hand this summer.
Earlier this week, OPP confirmed that a 4-year-old boy had died after a golf cart collision on Villiers Line near Peterborough.
Police reported that the golf cart, which was carrying six people, rolled over as it was headed southbound on the Bellmere Winds Golf Course.