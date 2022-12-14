A 7-Year-Old Girl Has Died After A Hit-And-Run & She Was Reportedly A Ukrainian Refugee
A seven-year-old girl has died after a hit-and-run incident in Montreal and it was reported that she was a Ukrainian refugee.
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, a child was struck and "seriously injured" just after 8 a.m. in the Montreal borough of Ville-Marie near the intersection of rue Parthenais and rue de Rouen.
A Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson told MTL Blog that she was taken to the hospital in critical condition and police were investigating what happened.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted about the incident and said, "Words fail me in the face of the horrible event this morning, when a child was seriously injured in a hit and run, in Centre-Sud."
In the evening on Tuesday, an SPVM spokesperson confirmed to MTL Blog that the seven-year-old girl who was struck had died as a result of her injuries.
Police were in the process of questioning a man in his 40s in connection with the incident at the time.
According to CTV News, neighbours who attended a vigil that night to mourn her death said that her name was Maria and she was a Ukrainian refugee.
It was also said that she and her two older siblings had been attending a local school since September and she didn't speak much English or French.
Following the news of the seven-year-old had passed away, Montreal's mayor tweeted, "My heart broke at the news of the young girl's death. My condolences to the family during this terrible time."
"Every death on our roads is one too many. Our teams will assess any additional security measures in the area," Plante continued.
CTV News reported that the man in his 40s had been arrested by police. It is not known if any charges have been or will be laid.
