TikTok Star Ava Majury Just Opened Up About A Terrifying & Deadly Encounter With A Stalker

Her father had to step in.

Global Staff Writer
@avamajuryyy | TikTok

A teenage TikTok star is speaking out about the darker side of her sudden fame, after a life-changing incident that she's kept quiet for years.

Ava Majury has seemingly been living the TikTok dream over the last few years, with more than 1.2 million followers and plenty of fans who love to watch her dances.

But in an exclusive interview with the New York Times, Ava and her family opened up about a terrifying moment at their Florida home, where one of her TikTok-obsessed fans showed up and fired a gun through her door.

"All I remember was, I heard it, I felt it in my chest, and I looked up and there was a hole in my door," she told the Times.

The confrontation ended with Ava's dad shooting the intruder dead, and the Majury family has been living with heightened security around them ever since.

@avamajuryyy

dance again!

The case was reported in the Naples Daily News at the time but no names were released until the Majury family came forward to share their story.

The whole ordeal goes back to early 2020, when Eric Rohan Justin started reaching out to Majury on her various social platforms, the Times reports.

She would sometimes respond to the 18-year-old, as she did to other fans, with greetings such as "Hey, how is your day going?"

But his messages got more intense over time, and once Ava agreed to sell him a few safe-for-work photos, he started asking for even more from the underage teenager.

Ava's dad, Robert Majury, says he told Justin to leave her alone, but he didn't think there was a major threat because the teen lived far away.

Then in July 2020, Justin appeared at the Majury home in Naples, Florida, and shot a bullet through the door.

Ava's dad, who is a retired police officer, ended up confronting Justin and shooting him when he went for his gun, according to the report. Justin died of his injury and Majury was not charged because of Florida's "stand your ground" law.

Justin's dad confirmed his son's death to the New York Times, and local police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Many who have now learned about the story through articles have been reaching out to Ava online to offer their support.

"Just read what happened, glad you’re safe and all," commented a user in her latest video.

"I heard what happened, are you okk??" said @paradise.mills.

Ever since the incident, the family has moved houses and Ava is now being homeschooled, they told the Times.

She remains on TikTok with her family's approval.

