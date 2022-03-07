An OnlyFans Creator Caught A Man In Her House & He Was Allegedly Hiding In Her Attic
Police say he filmed her while she slept.
A man was arrested on burglary charges after an OnlyFans creator and her mom reported seeing him sneaking around inside their house, where he had allegedly been hiding in the attic.
Mauricio Damian-Guerrero, 20, faces four burglary charges, after police say he broke into the victim's home several times over multiple days and filmed her while she slept naked.
The unidentified OF creator described the terrifying moment when she encountered the man in an affidavit filed in court by police.
"R.N. was asked about her stalker and said she had awoken to him standing in her doorway just before [her mother] called the police. Initially, thinking the figure was her mother, she called out 'Mom,'" an officer wrote in the affidavit. "The figure then took off down the hallway."
Both R.N. and her mother heard his footsteps in the attic and called the police, according to the document.
Police showed up and found a man on the roof, then took him into custody for questioning.
R.N. told police that she met the suspect through her OnlyFans but things quickly got out of hand.
"She said he seemed nice at first and she gave him her address because he wanted to buy her a TV and fireplace for her apartment in Dover. She never really wanted to meet him, but he was very pushy," stated the affidavit.
The suspect had apparently been following R.N. and she felt "scared of him," the affidavit said.
The victim also mentioned that she kept spotting things out of place in her house before she noticed the intruder.
Earlier on the night of the arrest, he FaceTimed her showing he was in front of her mom's house, police said. She told him to leave and never come back again. Two hours later, she woke to him standing in her doorway.
After the arrest, police checked the attic and found a half-eaten hashbrown, a McDonald's sandwich wrapper, AirPods and a Tile tracker.
The suspect told police that this wasn't the first time he was in the house. He broke in through an upper floor window to gain access to the attic, then took R.N's keys one day and made himself a copy, according to court documents.
The suspect claimed that he'd had sexual encounters with the victim on two occasions, according to the document.
Police found a video of a woman sleeping naked on the suspect's phone. The video seemed to be of R.N.
When asked about the video, Damian-Guerrero said he "just wanted to see it again," according to the affidavit.
Damian-Guerrero, who is from Pennsylvania, was released on bail with a GPS tracker. He is not allowed to have contact with R.N. or allowed in the state of New Hampshire, as per WMUR.
