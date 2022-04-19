A Man Pulled A Wizard's Wand On An Armed Hotel Employee & Now He's Facing Assault Charges
He made it himself ⚡🪄
A man is facing assault and trespassing charges for a not-so-magical incident at a Minnesota hotel last weekend, where police say he pulled a wizard's wand on an armed hotel employee.
Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, is facing multiple charges including second and fifth degree assault, trespassing and theft after the altercation at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota, jail records show.
The suspect, who already had a trespass notice, entered the hotel last Friday and allegedly tried to take used room keys out of a bowl, local broadcaster KSTP reports. Staff asked him to leave but he became aggressive and started shouting slurs, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the broadcaster.
One employee, whom police say had a permit for a concealed firearm, followed the suspect out of the hotel and then saw him pull out something metallic. It was 16 inches long with a "hard, pointed metal part at the end," according to the complaint.
Police say the employee thought it was a knife and felt threatened, so the employee drew his concealed firearm. The suspect then kicked over a garbage can and ran away while the staffer called police, according to the complaint.
Thomas later admitted that he had made a "wizard's wand" out of a stick, the complaint said.
Although it wasn't exactly clear what type of wand he had, we're pretty sure a Harry Potter spell like "expelliarumus" wouldn't have done much harm in this case.
Thomas was arrested but granted a conditional release with a hearing set for May 19.
He faces a potential $2,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail if convicted.
