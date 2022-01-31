Sections

UK Police Shared A Criminally Hot Burglar's Mugshot & They're Not The Only Ones Who Want Him

"If I find him, I'll keep him."

Global Editorial Fellow
West Yorkshire Police

A convicted burglar in the U.K. is wanted in more ways than one.

The West Yorkshire Police recently posted a photo of a convict who allegedly breached the terms of his release from prison, and social media has been freaking out ever since over how hot he is.

Jonathan Cahill, a 37 year-old Brit, was released from prison in September after he served part of his sentence for burglary, police said. He was conditionally released, but police suspect he has violated those conditions and are currently looking for him.

The police department also posted the bulletin to Facebook, where a ton of people responded by commenting on the robber's good looks, as reported by YorkshireLive.

The post has since been taken down which is unfortunate because apparently the comments were hilarious.

Although it didn't go viral quite like the Facebook post did, Twitter users were also drawn to the criminally handsome robber and many said they were going to capture him before the plice.

"I can tell you rn if I find him, I'm providing him safe harbor in my bedroom," said @k8ntcare.

One user pointed out the obvious.

"Girls be like 'I can make him a good guy' and then get robbed and ghosted," said @Yurthhh13.

While another said... well... just read it for yourself.

"Burglary? Well he can break and enter my [premises] anytime," said @CustardGenet.

It's not the first time a convicted criminal has stolen hearts with his mugshot.

In 2016, Jeremy Meeks, who was convicted of a weapons charge, was released from prison and immediately went into a modelling career thanks to his headshot being posted online by the Stockton Police Department. The post has 24,000 comments and 11,000 shares at the time.

It is unclear if the police have caught Cahill. Those with information about his whereabouts are being encouraged to contact West Yorkshire Police.

We'll just have to wait and see if Cahill will follow in Meeks' modelling-career footsteps.

