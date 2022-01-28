Trending Tags

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Just Got A New Prison Sentence For Plotting To Kill Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin even showed up at the hearing 🐅

Senior Global Editor
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Just Got A New Prison Sentence For Plotting To Kill Carole Baskin
@joe_exotic | Instagram, Carole Baskin | Facebook

Don’t get your hopes up for another season of Tiger King.

The king himself, Joe Exotic, has been resentenced to 21 years in prison for a failed murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, The Associated Press reports.

The new number comes after the Tiger King asked a federal judge to reduce his sentence because he's starting cancer treatment.

“Please don’t make me die in prison waiting for a chance to be free,” Joe Exotic, 58, said at the hearing in Oklahoma on Friday.

The judge responded by reducing his sentence by a year.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to a 22-year prison term in January of 2020 after he was convicted of trying to pay two different men (including an FBI agent) to kill Baskin. He was also convicted of killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records, though he insists he is innocent of all charges.

Netflix's hit docuseries Tiger King captured part of Joe Exotic's criminal case, while also showing just how intense his rivalry was with Baskin.

Baskin actually showed up at the hearing with her husband on Friday, and she spoke out against Joe before the resentencing.

"He continues to harbor intense feelings of ill will toward me," the animal welfare activist said.

Netflix released a second season of Tiger King last summer, although Baskin refused to participate in it and Joe Exotic was still in prison throughout its filming.

Amazon had also planned to do a Tiger King series with Nicolas Cage, but it reportedly scrapped those plans last summer because the story is "no longer relevant."

