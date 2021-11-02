Carole Baskin Is Suing Netflix Over 'Tiger King 2' & She's Mad About Being The 'Villain'
She wants Netflix to cut her out of the sequel right meow 😾
Sorry all you cool cats and kittens, but Carole Baskin doesn't want to be in Tiger King 2.
Carole and her husband, Howard Baskin, filed a lawsuit against Netflix and the show's production company on Monday, claiming that they didn't agree to be in any sequels to the original Tiger King.
The Baskins want the court to step in and delay the show's Nov. 17 release until she can be taken out of it entirely. They also want to be removed from all promotional material for the show, including the trailer that dropped last week.
A judge rejected Carole's request to delay the show later on Monday, but it looks like she'll continue to fight the show in public until it comes out.
The show's first trailer dropped last week and it seems like it'll focus more on Jeff Lowe, the guy who dethroned Joe Exotic in the first season.
Tiger King 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix youtu.beThe lawsuit makes it clear that Carole is still angry about being portrayed as a "villain" in the first season, which not-so-subtly hints that she may have killed her husband and fed his body to the tigers at her Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary.
Carole complained that she's faced a lot of hate since the series aired, although she's also enjoyed a new level of fame. She became a popular news and talk show guest in the US, and she even landed a gig on Dancing With The Stars.
Still, it sounds like she wants to leave it there and avoid a second round of Netflix infamy.
The Baskins signed a release to be in the documentary in 2016 and later signed an updated agreement when the title changed in 2018, according to their lawsuit.
Camera crews filmed them for about 10 days over five years and they were upset by the result, according to the lawsuit. The Baskins also refused to shoot any more footage for the sequel.
In other words, there won't be any post-Tiger King footage of Carole Baskin in part two.
Netflix has not commented on the news so far, but it sounds like it won't be enough to stop the second season from airing later this month.