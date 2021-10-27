Netflix Just Dropped The 'Tiger King 2' Trailer & The Chaotic Original Cast Is Back (VIDEO)
It's going to be a wild ride.
Get ready all you cool cats and kittens because Tiger King 2 is coming to Netflix next month.
On Wednesday, October 27, the streaming giant dropped a trailer for the newest season and somehow it looks like it'll be even wilder than the first.
Tiger King 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com
Several of the colourful characters from the original cast are set to make their return including Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe, Allen Glover, and James Garretson. Carol Baskin is shown in the trailer, however, it remains unclear if she will actually be participating in the new season.
And as for the man himself, Joe Exotic, well it appears he will be making most of his appearances from prison, which is where the previous season left off.
The trailer also includes plenty of scandalous-looking scenes and according to Netflix, the new season promises to go deeper into "the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America's most notorious big cat owners."
Season two of the show premieres on Netflix on November 17 and is set to consist of five episodes.