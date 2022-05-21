NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
carole baskin

A Big Spotted Cat Was Seen Roaming Vancouver & Carole Baskin From 'Tiger King' Got Involved

"You were lied to." 🐈

Trending Staff Writer
The cat on a sidewalk in Vancouver. Right: Carole Baskin.

The cat on a sidewalk in Vancouver. Right: Carole Baskin.

_BCCOS | Twitter, @carolebaskincat | Instagram

A big spotted cat had been seen roaming the streets of Vancouver and the event even prompted Carole Baskin from Netflix's Tiger King to get involved.

On May 18, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) posted a photo of the feline on its journey through Vancouver and identified that the animal was definitely not the average house cat.

"It wasn't a cougar, cheetah or 200 pound jaguar," the conservation service said in a tweet, "It was a Savannah Cat!"

Conservation officers also helped Vancouver Police round up the "pet Savannah Cat spotted out for a stroll" that was mistakenly reported as a cougar on the prowl.

The BCCOS added that "Savannah Cats are not regulated under Controlled Alien Species regulations" and that the cat was reunited with its owner thanks to people calling in tips.

Savannah Cats are a breed that's a cross of a domestic cat and an African Serval which is a wild cat

However, everything is apparently not as it seems and that's where the reality TV star comes in.

Baskin replied to the tweet about the cat and said that Vancouver Police and the BCCOS had been "lied to" about the cat's species.

"You were lied to if someone told you this is a hybrid," she said. "It's a serval."

"As someone who has rescued servals and their hybrids for 30 years I can assure you that the only reason they are calling it a Savannah is because they know there is a law against owning a serval," Baskin continued.

Neither the BCCOS nor the Vancouver police replied to the tweet from Baskin but her comments did get quite a few replies from people agreeing and also disagreeing with her theory.

People told Baskin that there are no laws against owning sevrals in B.C. and one even said she needs to "read up on B.C. laws."

According to an investigation by CTV News, savannah and servals aren't allowed in Vancouver and Dr. Sara Dubois, chief scientific officer at B.C. SPCA, said she agrees with Baskin's assessment of the cat.

Also, the city told CTV News that under its Animal Control Bylaw, "felids" aren't allowed unless they're domestic cats and "a serval is considered a felid."

It has been speculated that conservation officers didn't know that both cat species are prohibited in Vancouver since the province has no ban against owning them

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...