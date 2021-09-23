Trending Tags

'Tiger King 2' Is Coming To Netflix In 2021 & It Looks Like It's Going To Be Wild (VIDEO)

Calling all the cool cats and kittens. 🐯

Netflix | YouTube

Netflix has just dropped a trailer teasing a slew of new true crime content, and Tiger King 2 is officially happening.

It seems like only yesterday that the world collectively binge-watched Tiger King and became engrossed in the world of Joe Exotic and big cats, and it definitely left us thirsty for more.

The Home Of True Crime | Slate Announcement | Netflix Netflix | YouTube

A tweet from Netflix promises that this season will have "just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1," which is lowkey hard to believe given all the wild events of the initial show.

The trailer also promises more true crime documentaries, like Bad Vegan, Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King, and The Tinder Swindler, among others.

The official date and cast list for Tiger King 2 haven't been released yet, but the streaming platform has promised it's "coming soon" and the season should drop before the end of the year.

The 'Britney vs Spears' Netflix Trailer Just Dropped & It's Gonna Spill All The Tea (VIDEO)

"From girl next door to a woman trapped by fame."

Netflix, Netflix

The new trailer for Netflix's Britney Spears documentary has just dropped, and it looks like it's going to go deep into the pop star's legal troubles.

The Britney vs Spears documentary is debuting on the streaming platform on September 28 and some bombshells are definitely going to be dropped.

Keep Reading Show less

'Seinfeld' Is Dropping On Netflix Soon & All 9 Seasons Will Be Available To Binge-watch

Is it an early Festivus miracle?

@netflixisajoke | Instagram, @seinfeldtv | Instagram

This is not a drill! You'll be able to watch Seinfeld on Netflix soon and all nine seasons of the show will be available for streaming as soon as it drops.

Seinfeld will be released globally in its entirety on the streaming platform on October 1, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

A Contestant On 'Sexy Beasts' Answered Our Burning Questions About The Wild Show

How long did it take to put the mask on? Was there a second date?!

@tmiiks | Instagram, @sexybeastsdating | Instagram

The internet was taken by storm the day that the Sexy Beasts trailer dropped. The blind dating show — which dresses up its contestants in bizarre and intricate masks — had a totally unique premise and was as strange as it was interesting.

The show premiered on Netflix on July 21, 2021, but it almost left us with more questions than answers. Did contestants get to choose their masks? How long did they take to put on? And — perhaps the biggest question of all — do the dates keep happening when the cameras stop rolling?

Keep Reading Show less

This Popular Ontario Motel Is So Trendy It Just Got Its Own Netflix Series

You know you've made it when ...

Courtesy of Netflix, @thejunemotel | Instagram

Motel Makeover is coming to Netflix on Aug. 25 and will showcase how The June Motel in Sauble Beach was transformed from a shabby roadside stop to one of Ontario's hottest destinations.

The June Motel was founded by two best friends, April Brown and Sarah Sklash, in 2016 after the pair quit their day jobs in Toronto to chase their "millennial dream."

Keep Reading Show less