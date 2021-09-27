Trending Tags

Netflix Canada Just Released 13 New Trailers For 'The Witcher', 'Bridgerton' & More

They also dropped details about Cobra Kai and Stanger Things. 📺

Netflix Canada Just Released 13 New Trailers For 'The Witcher', 'Bridgerton' & More
Liam Daniel | Netflix, @witchernetflix | Instagram

Are you eager for details about your favourite shows? If so, it is time to get excited as Netflix just dropped tons of new trailers as part of their global fan event TUDUM!.

Some of the standouts include clips from The Witcher and Bridgerton season 2. Plus, several of the trailers also have release dates, so make sure to mark your calendar.

Bridgerton

Rating: 7.3/10

Why You Need To Watch It: After a long wait, you can finally get a first look at season two, which will follow Anthony Bridgerton.

The Witcher

Rating: 8.2/10

Why You Need To Watch It: The fantasy hit series is back for season two, and you'll get to see more of your favourite characters, including Geralt and Ciri.

Red Notice

Rating: N/A

Why You Need To Watch It: It is an action-packed heist film coming out November 12 that stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Cobra Kai

Rating: 8.6/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Starting on December 31, you'll be able to watch season 4, where the vastly different LaRusso and Lawrence will need to work together.

Stranger Things

Rating: 8.7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Get ready for super spooky vibes. In season four, the show will not only have plenty of new characters but a new location, the Creel House.

Emily In Paris

Rating: 7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: You'll be whisked to Saint Tropez as the rom-com returns on December 22.

The Sandman

Rating: N/A

Why You Need To Watch It: The show is based upon Neil Gaiman comic books, just like Lucifer. Game Of Thrones fans will recognize Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance, who star in the series.

Don’t Look Up

Rating: N/A

Why You Need To Watch It: The film is about astronomers who try to warn everyone about a colossal comet that will crash into the Earth. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, and Jonah Hill.

Tiger King 2

Rating: 7.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: The documentary will further dive into the world of big cat collectors Joe Exotic.

Extraction 2

Rating: N/A

Why You Need To Watch It: The sequel of the action film, starring Chris Hemsworth, picks up where the story left off.

Vikings: Valhalla

Rating: N/A

Why You Need To Watch It: Fans of shows like The Last Kingdom and Vikings are sure to enjoy this series about heroes who set sail looking for new adventures.

Army Of Thieves

Rating: N/A

Why You Need To Watch It: The heist film is a prequel to Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead.

Cowboy Bebop

Rating: N/A

Why You Need To Watch It: It is a highly anticipated real-life remake of the anime about bounty hunters. While not a proper promo, you can watch the opening credits with the same opening song from the original.

