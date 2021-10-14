Netflix's 'You' Season 3 & All The Other Must-Watch Shows To Binge This Weekend
Time to watch daddy Joe. 🍿
Are you searching for something to binge-watch after finishing Squid Game? We have all the new shows you'll want to watch, including the highly anticipated You season three that drops on Netflix Canada this weekend.
There is a diverse mix of shows this October, so there is something for everyone like Sexy Beasts season two or the highly-rated MAID.
Here are some top picks on what to watch on Netflix next:
Pretty Smart
Rating: 5.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: This comedy series is about Chelsea, who decides to move in with her sister and three roommates.
You
Rating: 7.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: In season three, Joe and Love are now living in Northern California with their baby. But Joe quickly becomes obsessed with the woman living next door.
MAID
Rating: 8.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The series is inspired by a New York Times best-selling memoir by Stephanie Land and is about a single woman who works as a housecleaner to create a better life for her daughter.
Baking Impossible
Rating: 6.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: In this show, bakers and engineers team up to create over-the-top desserts like skyscrapers and floating boats.
Little Things
Rating: 8.3/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Fans of the romantic series will be excited to watch season four to see if Kavya and Dhruv will remain together after their long-distance relationship.
The Billion Dollar Code
Rating: 8.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The mini-series is set in the 1990s and is about a hacker and artist who sue Google for patent infringement.
Sexy Beasts
Rating: 4.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Season two is here, with six new singles who will dress up in costume to go on a wild first date with the hopes of finding love.
The Movies That Made Us
Rating: 7.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Every episode of season three will share stories and behind-the-scene moments from iconic movies you grew up watching.