Netflix's 'You' Season 3 & All The Other Must-Watch Shows To Binge This Weekend

Time to watch daddy Joe. 🍿

Tyler Golden | Netflix, Patrick McElhenney | Netflix

Are you searching for something to binge-watch after finishing Squid Game? We have all the new shows you'll want to watch, including the highly anticipated You season three that drops on Netflix Canada this weekend.

There is a diverse mix of shows this October, so there is something for everyone like Sexy Beasts season two or the highly-rated MAID.

Here are some top picks on what to watch on Netflix next:

Pretty Smart

Rating: 5.8/10

Why You Need To Watch It: This comedy series is about Chelsea, who decides to move in with her sister and three roommates.

You

Rating: 7.7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: In season three, Joe and Love are now living in Northern California with their baby. But Joe quickly becomes obsessed with the woman living next door.

MAID

Rating: 8.6/10

Why You Need To Watch It: The series is inspired by a New York Times best-selling memoir by Stephanie Land and is about a single woman who works as a housecleaner to create a better life for her daughter.

Baking Impossible

Rating: 6.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: In this show, bakers and engineers team up to create over-the-top desserts like skyscrapers and floating boats.

Little Things

Rating: 8.3/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Fans of the romantic series will be excited to watch season four to see if Kavya and Dhruv will remain together after their long-distance relationship.

The Billion Dollar Code

Rating: 8.2/10

Why You Need To Watch It: The mini-series is set in the 1990s and is about a hacker and artist who sue Google for patent infringement.

Sexy Beasts

Rating: 4.6/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Season two is here, with six new singles who will dress up in costume to go on a wild first date with the hopes of finding love.

The Movies That Made Us

Rating: 7.8/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Every episode of season three will share stories and behind-the-scene moments from iconic movies you grew up watching.

Netflix Confirms 'You' Season 4 Is Happening & Even Dropped A Creepy Teaser Trailer

It looks like Joe Goldberg is here to stay. 😬

@younetflix | Instagram

Netflix has announced that You season four is officially happening and it looks like Joe Goldberg is sticking around!

Sharing a teaser trailer on October 13 — just one day before You season three drops on the streaming service — Netflix confirmed that the popular show has been renewed once again.

'Squid Game' Ddakji Challenge Has Torontonians Flipping Envelopes At A TTC Station (VIDEO)

*cue the menacing string music here*

@almightykishka | Instagram

Netflix's South Korean hit series Squid Game has taken the whole world by storm and now it's actually getting played out right here in one of downtown Toronto's TTC subway stations.

Don't worry though, nobody is playing the high-stakes, life-or-death games all of the teal track-suited characters play in the show — instead, people are playing the ddakji challenge, or envelope-flipping challenge, seen in the first episode.

A Creepy 'Squid Game' Road Sign Is Confusing UK Drivers & Police Had To Step In

How would you feel about playing "Red Light, Green Light" in a car?

@tvprp | Twitter, Squid Game | Netflix

U.K. drivers might be wondering if they're going to have to compete in the first round of Netflix's Squid Game after a strange road sign popped up in England.

Police say, however, that the road sign posted near Slough is not actually a secret invitation to the deadly contest from Netflix's most popular show.

A Mega Influencer Says He'll Recreate 'Squid Game' IRL If His Video Hits 10 Million Likes

Are you ready?

Mr Beast | TikTok, Squid Game | Neflix

A TikToker promised to recreate challenges based on the popular Netflix show Squid Game if he got 10 million likes on a post.

The post by MrBeast, captioned "It's in your hands, TikTok", received more than 13 million likes within 24 hours.

