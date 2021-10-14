Trending Tags

netflix canada

Netflix Confirms 'You' Season 4 Is Happening & Even Dropped A Creepy Teaser Trailer

It looks like Joe Goldberg is here to stay. 😬

@younetflix | Instagram

Netflix has announced that You season four is officially happening and it looks like Joe Goldberg is sticking around!

Sharing a teaser trailer on October 13 — just one day before You season three drops on the streaming service — Netflix confirmed that the popular show has been renewed once again.

The 57-second video includes clips from seasons one through three, stringing together every time actor Penn Badgley says "for you." Yikes!

Unsurprisingly, it's pretty creepy, and although the announcement doesn't provide details about the upcoming season, fans can assume Joe Goldberg is sticking around.

Until then, fans of the show can watch season three (which sees Joe and Love have a baby — eek!) from October 15 on Netflix.

'Squid Game' Ddakji Challenge Has Torontonians Flipping Envelopes At A TTC Station (VIDEO)

*cue the menacing string music here*

@almightykishka | Instagram

Netflix's South Korean hit series Squid Game has taken the whole world by storm and now it's actually getting played out right here in one of downtown Toronto's TTC subway stations.

Don't worry though, nobody is playing the high-stakes, life-or-death games all of the teal track-suited characters play in the show — instead, people are playing the ddakji challenge, or envelope-flipping challenge, seen in the first episode.

Keep Reading Show less

A Creepy 'Squid Game' Road Sign Is Confusing UK Drivers & Police Had To Step In

How would you feel about playing "Red Light, Green Light" in a car?

@tvprp | Twitter, Squid Game | Netflix

U.K. drivers might be wondering if they're going to have to compete in the first round of Netflix's Squid Game after a strange road sign popped up in England.

Police say, however, that the road sign posted near Slough is not actually a secret invitation to the deadly contest from Netflix's most popular show.

Keep Reading Show less

A Mega Influencer Says He'll Recreate 'Squid Game' IRL If His Video Hits 10 Million Likes

Are you ready?

Mr Beast | TikTok, Squid Game | Neflix

A TikToker promised to recreate challenges based on the popular Netflix show Squid Game if he got 10 million likes on a post.

The post by MrBeast, captioned "It's in your hands, TikTok", received more than 13 million likes within 24 hours.

Keep Reading Show less

Obsessed With Netflix's 'Squid Game'? Then These 9 Shows & Movies Are Your Next Must-Watch

Here is what you'll want to binge next. 🍿

Youngkyu Park | Netflix, Youngkyu Park | Netflix

Are you searching for movies and shows like Squid Games on Netflix? If so, we have nine survival game-themed shows and movies you'll want to watch next.

Grab your snacks; there are so many similar shows where people need to compete in deadly games that you won't want to miss.

Keep Reading Show less