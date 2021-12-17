Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Entertainment
netflix canada

7 Shows Like 'The Witcher' If You Can’t Get Enough Of Geralt Of Rivia

Toss a coin to your Witcher! 🎵

7 Shows Like 'The Witcher' If You Can’t Get Enough Of Geralt Of Rivia
Jay Maidment | Netflix

Are you a massive fan of The White Wolf? If so, here are shows like The Witcher if you've already binged season two.

To see more of your favourite characters like Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier, you could play the video games and watch Inside The Episode The Witcher and Making The Witcher On Netflix.

But if you are searching for more similar fantasy shows filled with magic and adventure, we have seven series you'll want to stream next.

Shadow And Bone

Rating: 7.7/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Why You Need To Watch It: You'll be swept into a fantasy world with monsters and magic in this story about a mapmaker who discovers she may have the power to save the world.

The Wheel Of Time

Rating: 7.5/10

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Why You Need To Watch It: This series is also based upon a fantasy novel. Like The Witcher, it follows a group of people on an epic adventure full of lush landscapes and magic. But in this show, one of the group members is the Dragon Reborn, with the power to help or destroy the world.

The Shannara Chronicles

Rating: 7.2/10

Where To Watch: Crave

Why You Need To Watch It: This show is based upon best-selling fantasy books by Terry Brooks. It is about a group of elves and humans who must defeat a demon army to save their lands.

The Witcher Nightmare Of The Wolf

Rating: 7.3/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Why You Need To Watch It: The animated series is about Vesemir, another Witcher and Geralt's mentor.

Carnival Row

Rating: 7.8/10

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Why You Need To Watch It: If your favourite part of The Witcher is all the unique fantasy creatures, you won't want to miss this show where all sorts of species like fairies live with humans. It stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

Game Of Thrones

Rating: 9.2/10

Where To Watch: Apple TV+

Why You Need To Watch It: If you can't get enough of the battles in The Witcher, you will certainly want to dive into this medieval fantasy series about households fighting over who can sit upon the Iron Throne.

Castlevania

Rating: 8.3/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Why You Need To Watch It: Castlevania is based upon a dark medieval video game, and the show is about a clan trying to save themselves from Dracula.

From Your Site Articles

'The Witcher' Star Freya Allan Says Henry Cavill Was A 'Beast' On The Set Of Season 2

“I’ve never met an actor more into the physicality.”

Jay Maidment | Netflix

Henry Cavill didn’t need padding to fill out his Superman suit in Man of Steel, and he certainly doesn’t need it under his armour in Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher.

Freya Allan, who plays Princess Ciri in the show, says working with Cavill was a one-of-a-kind experience because he’s a Witcher superfan and a fitness maniac rolled into one.

Keep Reading Show less

Freya Allan Hasn't Played The 'Witcher' Games So Henry Cavill Was Her 'Bible' For Season 2

The actress who plays Ciri admits she more of a "Clash of Clans" fan.

Jay Maidment | Netflix

Freya Allan plays Princess Cirilla (a.k.a. Ciri) in Netflix's hit show The Witcher. She doesn't need to play her in the video game.

The U.K.-born actress recently spoke to Narcity about her role in Season 2 of the hit series, which reunites her with the Witcher himself, Henry Cavill, as his monster-hunting apprentice this month.

Keep Reading Show less

Netflix Canada Is Kicking Off 2022 With So Many New Shows & Movies This January

New seasons ofToo Hot To Handle & RuPaul's Drag Race.

@toohotnetflix | Instagram, Scott Yamano | Netflix

Netflix Canada is kicking off 2022 with some exciting new shows, so get ready to spend some time glued to the couch.

There are new seasons of some of your favourite shows, including Too Hot To Handle, Snowpiercer and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Highly-Rated Netflix Shows That Came Out In 2021 That Everyone Needs To Watch

They all have a score of 85% or more. 🍿

Noh Juhan | Netflix, @shadowandbone | Instagram

Are you searching for something new to watch? In 2021, we were spoiled with tons of new Netflix shows, and here are eight highly-rated hits everyone needs to watch.

You'll find a diverse mix of series from horror to fantasy on the list. But the one thing the shows all have in common is that they have a score of 85% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

Keep Reading Show less