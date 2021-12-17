7 Shows Like 'The Witcher' If You Can’t Get Enough Of Geralt Of Rivia
Toss a coin to your Witcher! 🎵
Are you a massive fan of The White Wolf? If so, here are shows like The Witcher if you've already binged season two.
To see more of your favourite characters like Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier, you could play the video games and watch Inside The Episode The Witcher and Making The Witcher On Netflix.
But if you are searching for more similar fantasy shows filled with magic and adventure, we have seven series you'll want to stream next.
Shadow And Bone
Rating: 7.7/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: You'll be swept into a fantasy world with monsters and magic in this story about a mapmaker who discovers she may have the power to save the world.
The Wheel Of Time
Rating: 7.5/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Why You Need To Watch It: This series is also based upon a fantasy novel. Like The Witcher, it follows a group of people on an epic adventure full of lush landscapes and magic. But in this show, one of the group members is the Dragon Reborn, with the power to help or destroy the world.
The Shannara Chronicles
Rating: 7.2/10
Where To Watch: Crave
Why You Need To Watch It: This show is based upon best-selling fantasy books by Terry Brooks. It is about a group of elves and humans who must defeat a demon army to save their lands.
The Witcher Nightmare Of The Wolf
Rating: 7.3/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: The animated series is about Vesemir, another Witcher and Geralt's mentor.
Carnival Row
Rating: 7.8/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Why You Need To Watch It: If your favourite part of The Witcher is all the unique fantasy creatures, you won't want to miss this show where all sorts of species like fairies live with humans. It stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.
Game Of Thrones
Rating: 9.2/10
Where To Watch: Apple TV+
Why You Need To Watch It: If you can't get enough of the battles in The Witcher, you will certainly want to dive into this medieval fantasy series about households fighting over who can sit upon the Iron Throne.
Castlevania
Rating: 8.3/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: Castlevania is based upon a dark medieval video game, and the show is about a clan trying to save themselves from Dracula.