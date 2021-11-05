A Guy Built An Elevator For His Cat Who Can't Climb The Stairs & It's Just The Cutest Thing
This is the type of wholesome content we need in our lives.
A super considerate pet owner has gone to great lengths to ensure his nearly 20-year-old cat can still live life to the fullest.
Liam Thompson designed an elevator for Frodo, who in his old age is struggling to climb the steps where he enjoys sitting in the sun.
In a Youtube video showing how it works, Thompson says, "This is my cat Frodo he's almost 20 years old now which for a cat is like Dumbledore Gandalf territory. Now despite his ancientness, he still insists on hobbling down these stairs every day to sit out in the sun. That is until today."
The cat elevator needed a track and a cart and, in his video, Thompson shows how he built the contraption.
He then puts Frodo, or "his lordship" as he's called, in the cart and watches the cat's confused reaction as he travels between the two levels.
The Youtube video was posted on November 4 and has been seen more than 250,000 times in less than 24 hours.