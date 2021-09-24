Trending Tags

This BC Town Passed A Bylaw Banning Pet Cats From Roaming Into Neighbouring Properties

Here, kitty kitty.

Mithlesh Shrivas | Dreamstime

If you live in Nanaimo, B.C. and own a cat, you'll definitely want to look at the new bylaw that just came into effect.

On September 21, the city council adopted the Animal Responsibility Bylaw, which provides new provisions for your feline friends.

Effective immediately, cats are prohibited from "running at large in a public place or another persons' property without their permission."

Mandatory identification has also been implemented for cats as well as mandatory sterilization for outdoor cats.

However, until January 1, 2023, all seizure and impound fees will be waived for any cat that is taken in, but has been sterilized and has identification

"Pets are beloved family members and bring an abundance of joy to our lives," said Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog in the release. "This new bylaw focuses on protecting our pets through responsible and ethical care along with guidelines to ensure they are good neighbours."

There's also an update on the terminology used around dogs. The term "restricted dog" will no longer be used to prevent targeting certain animals and "vicious dog" will now be referred to as "aggressive dog."

The city said the main focus of this bylaw is to "emphasize the importance of animal safety and responsible pet ownership."

