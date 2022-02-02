Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Canadian Teenager Stabbed To Death In The UK Weeks After Moving To Meet Her Boyfriend

The incident happened just two days before her flight back to Canada.

Western Canada Editor
Canadian Teenager Stabbed To Death In The UK Weeks After Moving To Meet Her Boyfriend
Ashley Wadsworth | Facebook

A Canadian teenager who moved to the U.K. to meet her boyfriend has been stabbed to death just two days before she was due to return home.

Ashley Wadsworth, from Vernon, B.C. was found dead at a property at around 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to The Mirror.

Police officers received reports of a domestic disturbance from concerned neighbours in Chelmsford, which is a one-hour drive north-east from London.

Paramedics tried to revive 19-year-old Ashley but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex Police

Ashley, a former student at W.L. Seaton Secondary School in Vernon, travelled to the U.K. on November 12 to visit her boyfriend Jack Sepple.

Photos posted to her Facebook page show that she visited dozens of tourist hotspots, including Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge and the Big Ben clock tower.

According to The Sun, Larissa Kontos, a friend of Ashley's sister, wrote on Facebook: "She had a ticket for this Thursday to come back home to people who love her dearly."

Tributes posted to social media describe Ashley as "a best friend" and "a literal angel."

One person said: "Thinking of everyone in Vernon today, but most importantly the Wadsworth family. Ashley Wadsworth, I remember first meeting you when we sat next together in the nail salon talking about life, summer and everything in between. You were so incredibly sweet, beautiful and a literal angel."

Another posted: "I will miss our conversations, you always messaging me telling me the newest thing you saw on how a person can get pregnant! I will miss seeing your smile and beautiful face! You will be truly missed by so many. Shine bright girly."

Investigators are currently questioning a 23-year-old man who has been arrested on suspicion of murder. They said they are not looking for any other suspects in connection with Ashley's death.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

interprovincial travel

10 Cities In BC & Alberta Named In Top 25 Popular Places To Move To In Canada

There were some surprising absentees too!

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime, Nalidsa Sukprasert | Dreamstime

Parts of B.C. and Alberta have become hotspot areas for people looking to move, according to a new report of Canada's most sought-after destinations.

U-Haul named the 25 most popular cities that Canadians chose to move to last year within Canada.

Keep Reading Show less
omicron

Omicron Or A Common Cold? A Doctor Explains What To Do If You're Not Sure

"It's very difficult to tell the difference.”

Elena Nichizhenova | Dreamstime, Cerrophotography | Dreamstime

A top doctor in B.C. explained what to do if you're not sure if you have the Omicron variant or just a common cold.

Especially in mild cases, the symptoms can be similar — such as a headache and runny nose — so it can be hard to tell what you have.

Keep Reading Show less

A London Restaurant Is Serving A Stuffed Duck Neck & It's 'Too Much' For Some People

WARNING: The pictures may be distressing to some readers.

AlenaKravchenko | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A restaurant in London, England is attracting mixed reviews for its decision to serve a stuffed duck's neck as one of its dishes.

Keep Reading Show less
bc weather

There's So Much Snow On Vancouver Island That Most Buses Had To Stop & The Roads Look Wild

People aren't used to it!

Imageegami | Dreamstime

The amount of snow Vancouver Island is getting right now is wild, and they even had to shut down most of the transit routes because the roads are so bad.

As of Thursday morning, the snow was so heavy that all of the bus routes in the Cowichan Valley area are suspended. Lots of other routes in the Greater Victoria area were also shut down due to the weather.

Keep Reading Show less