Canadian Teenager Stabbed To Death In The UK Weeks After Moving To Meet Her Boyfriend
The incident happened just two days before her flight back to Canada.
A Canadian teenager who moved to the U.K. to meet her boyfriend has been stabbed to death just two days before she was due to return home.
Ashley Wadsworth, from Vernon, B.C. was found dead at a property at around 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to The Mirror.
Police officers received reports of a domestic disturbance from concerned neighbours in Chelmsford, which is a one-hour drive north-east from London.
Paramedics tried to revive 19-year-old Ashley but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ashley, a former student at W.L. Seaton Secondary School in Vernon, travelled to the U.K. on November 12 to visit her boyfriend Jack Sepple.
Photos posted to her Facebook page show that she visited dozens of tourist hotspots, including Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge and the Big Ben clock tower.
According to The Sun, Larissa Kontos, a friend of Ashley's sister, wrote on Facebook: "She had a ticket for this Thursday to come back home to people who love her dearly."
Tributes posted to social media describe Ashley as "a best friend" and "a literal angel."
One person said: "Thinking of everyone in Vernon today, but most importantly the Wadsworth family. Ashley Wadsworth, I remember first meeting you when we sat next together in the nail salon talking about life, summer and everything in between. You were so incredibly sweet, beautiful and a literal angel."
Another posted: "I will miss our conversations, you always messaging me telling me the newest thing you saw on how a person can get pregnant! I will miss seeing your smile and beautiful face! You will be truly missed by so many. Shine bright girly."
Investigators are currently questioning a 23-year-old man who has been arrested on suspicion of murder. They said they are not looking for any other suspects in connection with Ashley's death.