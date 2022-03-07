A British Man Accused Of Killing His Canadian Girlfriend Appears In Court In The UK
19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth was due to fly back to Canada the same week her body was found.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A British man accused of murdering his Canadian girlfriend was in court on Monday as a date for his trial was set.
Jack Sepple, 23, is accused of killing 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth on February 1 at a property in Chelmsford, which is around one hour from London.
He appeared in the dock at Chelmsford Crown Court but only spoke to confirm his name. No plea was entered and his two-week trial has been scheduled for September 5, according to The Mirror.
Wadsworth, from Vernon, B.C. travelled to the U.K. on November 12 to visit her boyfriend, Sepple. During her time in London, she posted dozens of photos from tourists spots, such as Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace.
Ashley Wadsworth at the gates of Buckingham Palace. Right: Ashley Wadsworth at Tower Bridge.Ashley Wadsworth | Facebook
However, two days before she was due to fly back to Canada, she was found dead at a property after concerned neighbours called police reporting a domestic disturbance.
Paramedics tried to revive the 19-year-old but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wadsworth, a former student at W.L. Seaton Secondary School, was described as "a best friend" and "a literal angel" in tributes posted to social media.
Another tribute read: "Since grade 7, you were my best friend, my family and my rock. we went through so many phases together, we did so many silly things together. We made so many memories. I practically lived at your house and you at mine. Please never forget that you are my friend and most importantly my family."
Family members have vowed to get justice for the young woman.
Her older sister Hailey Wadsworth wrote on Facebook: "My poor baby sister we will get justice baby girl I love you so much I miss u every day ur big sissy loves u."
A fundraising page created to help bring her body back to Canada has raised more than $41,000.
The page said: "Ashley was a precious part of the Wadsworth family. Her spontaneous and witty personality, along with her unforgettable laugh, brought so much joy to those around her.
"She was the fun cousin/friend, the one who would start the game of hide and seek, bake a cake just because! She was protective and loyal."
If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across Canada. Support is available.