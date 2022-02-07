Sections

A GoFundMe To Bring A BC Girl Who Was Stabbed To Death In The UK Back Home Has Raised $20K

A man has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Western Canada Editor
Ashley Wadsworth | Facebook

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A fundraising page has been created to help bring the body of a young woman, who was stabbed to death in the U.K., back to Canada.

Ashley Wadsworth, from Vernon, B.C., travelled to Chelmsford, a city close to London, to meet her boyfriend in November but was found dead at a property last week.

Police say they were called to the property after reports of a domestic disturbance. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, a family friend has created a GoFundMe page to help with the costs associated with bringing Ashley's body back to Canada.

GoFundMe

The fundraising page says, "Ashley was a precious part of the Wadsworth family. Her spontaneous and witty personality, along with her unforgettable laugh, brought so much joy to those around her.

"She was the fun cousin/friend, the one who would start the game of hide and seek, bake a cake just because! She was protective and loyal."

The family friend said Ashley had a keen sense of adventure, travelling to Quebec, California, Mexico, Ontario and England in recent years.

Ashley, a former student at W.L. Seaton Secondary School in Vernon, spoke three languages and reportedly had dreams of becoming a lawyer.

The fundraiser adds, "Every mother and father wish the best for their children as they spread their wings and enter the world. They want them to live their best life! Ashley was doing just that, and that’s how we want to remember her."

Ashley's family has vowed to get justice, with her older sister Hailey Wadsworth writing on Facebook, "My poor baby sister we will get justice baby girl I love you so much I miss u everyday ur big sissy loves u."

Jack Sepple, 23, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, has been charged with murder and appeared in court last week where, according to the BBC, prosecutors said Ms Wadsworth had met Sepple online and that he was her boyfriend.

His next court appearance has been adjourned until March.

