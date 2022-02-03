Sections

The Family Of A BC Teenager Killed In The UK Vow To Get Justice For Their 'Baby Girl'

She travelled to the UK to meet her boyfriend and was due to return home this week.

Western Canada Editor
The Family Of A BC Teenager Killed In The UK Vow To Get Justice For Their 'Baby Girl'
Ashley Wadsworth | Facebook

The family of a young Canadian woman, who was stabbed to death in the U.K. days before she was due to return home, have vowed to get justice for her.

Ashley Wadsworth, from Vernon, B.C. travelled to Chelmsford, a city close to London, to meet her boyfriend in November.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old was found dead at a property after police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance.

Her older sister Hailey Wadsworth wrote on Facebook: "My poor baby sister we will get justice baby girl I love you so much I miss u everyday ur big sissy loves u."

Ashley's stepmother told CBC that she will be dearly missed by all the family.

She added: "We're just remembering how strong and smart and witty Ashley was and how kind she was and how she was always 10 steps ahead of all of us."

Kaillah Dizon, a friend, said she was lost for words at the news of Ashley's death.

She posted on Facebook: "My heart aches to hear this tragic news, the last time we talked we were planning to hangout right? Ashley was one of my best friends that I’ve met here in Canada. We lost a beautiful soul."

Ashley, a former student at W.L. Seaton Secondary School in Vernon, had reportedly been due to return home to Canada this week.

During her visit to the U.K., Ashley posted photos to her Facebook page showing her and her boyfriend travelling to tourist hotspots, including Buckingham Palace and Tower Bridge.

On Thursday, police charged 23-year-old Jack Sepple, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, with murder.

He also appeared in court on Thursday where, according to the BBC, prosecutors said Ms Wadsworth had met Sepple online and that he was her boyfriend.

He remains in police custody and will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday morning.

