A Man Has Been Charged With Murder After A Canadian Was Stabbed To Death In The UK
R.I.P. Ashley ❤️
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a young Canadian woman who was visiting the U.K.
Ashley Wadsworth, from Vernon, B.C., travelled to the U.K. to meet her boyfriend in November and was just two days from returning home when she was stabbed to death.
The 19-year-old was found dead at a property in Chelmsford, which is a one-hour drive north-east from London, at around 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to local police, who said they were called by concerned neighbours to reports of a domestic disturbance.
A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
Now, Jack Sepple, 23, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, has been charged with murder and is due to appear in court on Thursday.
Ashley, a former student at W.L. Seaton Secondary School in Vernon, posted dozens of photos to her Facebook page showing her and her boyfriend visiting tourist hotspots, including Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge and the Big Ben clock tower.
Tributes have been posted on social media, remembering Ashley as "a best friend".
According to The Sun, Larissa Kontos, a friend of Ashley's sister, wrote on Facebook: "She had a ticket for this Thursday to come back home to people who love her dearly."
Larissa posted: "I will miss our conversations, you always messaging me telling me the newest thing you saw on how a person can get pregnant! I will miss seeing your smile and beautiful face."
"I remember first meeting you when we sat next together in the nail salon talking about life, summer and everything in between," another person said. "You were so incredibly sweet, beautiful and a literal angel."
Another tribute read: "Since grade 7, you were my best friend, my family and my rock. we went through so many phases together, we did so many silly things together. We made so many memories. I practically lived at your house and you at mine. Please never forget that you are my friend and most importantly my family."