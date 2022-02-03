Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A Man Has Been Charged With Murder After A Canadian Was Stabbed To Death In The UK

R.I.P. Ashley ❤️

Western Canada Editor
A Man Has Been Charged With Murder After A Canadian Was Stabbed To Death In The UK
Ashley Wadsworth | Facebook

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a young Canadian woman who was visiting the U.K.

Ashley Wadsworth, from Vernon, B.C., travelled to the U.K. to meet her boyfriend in November and was just two days from returning home when she was stabbed to death.

The 19-year-old was found dead at a property in Chelmsford, which is a one-hour drive north-east from London, at around 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to local police, who said they were called by concerned neighbours to reports of a domestic disturbance.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Now, Jack Sepple, 23, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, has been charged with murder and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Ashley, a former student at W.L. Seaton Secondary School in Vernon, posted dozens of photos to her Facebook page showing her and her boyfriend visiting tourist hotspots, including Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge and the Big Ben clock tower.

Tributes have been posted on social media, remembering Ashley as "a best friend".

According to The Sun, Larissa Kontos, a friend of Ashley's sister, wrote on Facebook: "She had a ticket for this Thursday to come back home to people who love her dearly."

Larissa posted: "I will miss our conversations, you always messaging me telling me the newest thing you saw on how a person can get pregnant! I will miss seeing your smile and beautiful face."

"I remember first meeting you when we sat next together in the nail salon talking about life, summer and everything in between," another person said. "You were so incredibly sweet, beautiful and a literal angel."

Another tribute read: "Since grade 7, you were my best friend, my family and my rock. we went through so many phases together, we did so many silly things together. We made so many memories. I practically lived at your house and you at mine. Please never forget that you are my friend and most importantly my family."

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.