An Influencer From The Sunwing Party Plane Reveals How Much She's Making On OnlyFans
One of the influencers from the infamous Sunwing party plane has joined OnlyFans, and she's apparently raking in some serious cash.
Vanessa Sciotte, who was infamously seen vaping aboard a flight to Cancun with a group of Quebecers, recently launched an account on the popular platform, where she charges people $19.99 a month to access her exclusive content.
According to her Instagram story, she earned US$18,194 in the month of February, which works out to be about $23,000 in Canadian dollars. She's also apparently in the top 0.6% of all creators.
In the same story, she also teased that she has a surprise collab coming next month.
Sciotte currently has 31 posts, 20 pictures, and one video on her profile, where she also invites people to DM her for more content. Her bio says, "I don't try to be sexy, Sexy tries to be me."
She became the subject of media scrutiny after videos of people partying aboard the Sunwing flight organized by 111 Private Club and James William Awad became public. It was also revealed that she's studying to become a pilot.
In a series of messages shared on her Instagram following the incident, Sicotte said that she had been the target of insults and even death threats.
"My actions did not paint a nice image of who I can be," the message read. She acknowledged that a Transport Canada investigation had been launched and promised to "face the consequences if there are any."
"The truth about what happened on this plane will come out one day or another. I'm sincerely sorry if some of my loved ones were disappointed by what they saw in the media."