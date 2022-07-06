A Pro Volleyball Player Says Her OnlyFans Earns Her '50 Times' More Than Her Sports Career
"It's where you make the easiest money" 🏐🏐
If you're making more cash on OnlyFans than you are as a professional athlete, at what point does sports become your side hustle?
Professional volleyball player Key Alves, 21, says her OnlyFans page is making her so much money that she could easily retire -- although she's going to stick around for her love of the game.
The Brazillian athlete and influencer recently told the O Globo newspaper that she earns "50 times more" from her online work than she does on the volleyball court, and it's largely thanks to her booming OnlyFans page.
"Like it or not, it's where you make the easiest money," Alves told the paper in Portuguese. She added that she's been playing volleyball and working her "ass off" for the last 12 years, but OnlyFans has become a much steadier source of income for her.
Alves is an alternate for her hometown Osasco team in the Brazilian Superliga.
But while her volleyball career is only just getting started, she's already got a huge following that she can leverage on social media. She has 2.3 million followers on Instagram alone, another 1.2 million on TikTok and her OnlyFans subscribers pay her $14 a month for her photos.
So how does she do it?
Alves says she has a social media team to advise her, though she does most of her posts herself. The only account she doesn't totally run is her OnlyFans, which she says she leaves up to her manager.
"All posts go through me," she added.
Still, she says she has no plans to give up volleyball anytime soon. She also credits the sport with raising her online profile in the first place.
“I love playing volleyball more than taking pictures," she said.
"That’s why I’m not going to stop with my career on the court even if that’s possible today (financially speaking).”