A Woman Just Added 'Sex Work' To Her LinkedIn & Clients 'Better Respect The Hell Out Of It'
"Why is this different than any other client work?"
A branding expert is owning her experience and firing back at critics online after adding "sex work" to her timeline on LinkedIn.
Arielle Egozi, who works in creative branding for sex-positive campaigns, posted the update to her LinkedIn last week and it absolutely set the platform on fire, with people either scolding her or giving her a big thumbs-up.
"I left an in-house job with fancy benefits two weeks ago and the reason I could do that was sex work," she wrote in the post. She added that she wasn't "happy" in her old job so she saved up some cash and made the move.
"The biggest reason I could walk away is because sex work shows me what my power can do when I own it intentionally," she wrote.
Egozi added that she charges "exorbitant amounts" and she has no problem setting boundaries, finding opportunities or dealing with rejection.
"Why is this different than any other client work?" she wrote. "The answer I come to, again and again is that it isn't. So now it's up on my LinkedIn."
Egozi also framed it as an important bit of context for her professional career, and she wants her clients to know about it. "they don't have to understand it, but they better respect the hell out of it."
Thousands of users responded with shock, awe, encouragement and anger over the post, which prompted Egozi to go back and address the reactions on Wednesday.
"It's weird to share something to own it, then having others take it and try to make it theirs anyway," she wrote. "It wasn't to inspire. It wasn't to be radical. It wasn't to make you upset. It was to make space for myself."
She added that she doesn't want to be the "face" of this idea, because she's definitely not the first to do it.
"If you don't know any sex workers, it's either because you haven't earned the trust for them to tell you, or because your friends are kinda boring," she wrote.
Fair enough!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.