A Texas Woman Allegedly Tried To Buy Someone's Baby At Walmart For $500K
Police say she was ready to pay in cash.
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to buy someone else's child for $500,000 at a Walmart in Crockett, Texas.
Rebecca Lanette Taylor has been charged with a third-degree felony count for the sale or purchase of a child, according to NBC News.
The suspect was standing in the self-checkout line when she allegedly asked another woman how much her 1-year-old son would cost, according to a police affidavit obtained by NBC.
Taylor allegedly commented on the boy's physical appearance and praised his blonde hair and blue eyes, the affidavit said. Then she made an initial offer of $250,000 and said the money was in her car.
The mom laughed in response, according to Sky News, and told the suspect that "no amount of money would do."
Taylor allegedly continued to pressure the mother while in the parking lot, where she yelled that she was willing to pay double the amount for the child — meaning $500,000. Taylor also had another woman with her at the time.
The mother warned the two women to stay away from her child, but the suspect and her companion worked together to get hold of the child, police said.
The suspect allegedly said the boy was "a perfect fit" and that "she wanted him, and she was going to take him," according to the affidavit.
Sky News also reported that the two women had learned the child's name and were trying to call him over.
The back-and-forth continued until the mother eventually was able to get in her car and drive off.
Police say they reviewed surveillance cameras and CCTV footage of the incident and it matched the accusations and the description given by the mother.
The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Taylor was released on a $50,000 bond last week, Click2Houston reports.
