New Details Emerge In The Search For A Missing Couple From BC Last Seen On Halloween
Police are still trying to locate them.
A couple from Surrey, B.C., were reported missing on Halloween night and have not been seen since.
A statement from Surrey RCMP went out on November 2 requesting help from the public in the search for Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky (née Sears).
The statement said that their family is very worried and that being unreachable is out of character for them.
According to Peace Arch News, the police now believe that no foul play or criminality plays a role in the case. The couple appears to have left on their own, but the investigation is still ongoing.
They were last seen at a residence in the 14500 block of 67A Avenue around 9:00 a.m. on October 31.
Janaye Sawatzky, 22, is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 4 inches and 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She also has multiple tattoos, the most visible being mountains on the inside of her left wrist.
Matthew Sawatzky is a 23-year-old white man, 5 feet, 10 inches and 170 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.
Anyone with information that could assist with locating Matthew and Janaye is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
UPDATE: On November 4, police said in a statement to Global News that the couple was found alive and well.