Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

New Details Emerge In The Search For A Missing Couple From BC Last Seen On Halloween

Police are still trying to locate them.

New Details Emerge In The Search For A Missing Couple From BC Last Seen On Halloween
Surrey RCMP | Twitter, Ian Mcdonald | Dreamstime

A couple from Surrey, B.C., were reported missing on Halloween night and have not been seen since.

A statement from Surrey RCMP went out on November 2 requesting help from the public in the search for Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky (née Sears).

The statement said that their family is very worried and that being unreachable is out of character for them.

According to Peace Arch News, the police now believe that no foul play or criminality plays a role in the case. The couple appears to have left on their own, but the investigation is still ongoing.

They were last seen at a residence in the 14500 block of 67A Avenue around 9:00 a.m. on October 31.

Janaye Sawatzky, 22, is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 4 inches and 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She also has multiple tattoos, the most visible being mountains on the inside of her left wrist.

Matthew Sawatzky is a 23-year-old white man, 5 feet, 10 inches and 170 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information that could assist with locating Matthew and Janaye is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

UPDATE: On November 4, police said in a statement to Global News that the couple was found alive and well.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A School In BC Has Been Evacuated As Police 'Deal With A Threat'

Police are currently on scene.

Google Maps

A school in B.C. has been evacuated as police "deal with a threat."

Students, staff and members of the public have all been ordered to evacuate Riverside Secondary School in Coquitlam.

Keep Reading Show less

A Couple From BC Last Seen On Halloween Are Missing & Police Say It's 'Out Of Character'

They are asking for the public's help to locate them.

Surrey RCMP | Twitter

Family members of a missing couple from B.C. and police are becoming increasingly concerned for the couple's whereabouts.

Surrey RCMP say Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky (née Sears) were reported missing on October 31.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Asks The Feds To Decriminalize Some Hard Drugs But Police Say People Will 'Exploit' It

B.C. is the first province in Canada to do it. 🇨🇦

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime, Jerry Coli | Dreamstime

B.C. is applying for the decriminalization of some drugs, seeking to reduce the number of toxic drug deaths.

A statement from the government of B.C. said that B.C. is the first province in Canada to seek an exemption from Health Canada under Section 56(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Keep Reading Show less

BC RCMP Are Getting Roasted For Warning People To Stop Going 'Zoomy Zoom On The Slicky Slick'

It didn't sit well with some people.

Ian Mcdonald | Dreamstime, BCRCMP | Twitter

The B.C. RCMP's Twitter page is attracting lots of comments after a post appears to send a light-hearted warning message following a collision.

A press release linked in the tweet, titled "No zoomy zoom on the slicky slick or you'll go boom boom," refers to a collision in Merritt, B.C., and tells people to drive extra carefully on the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 97C now that winter weather is here.

Keep Reading Show less