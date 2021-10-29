Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

2 People Charged After Cannabis Edibles Were Found In Halloween Candy In BC Last Year

Just in time for this year 🎃👻

2 People Charged After Cannabis Edibles Were Found In Halloween Candy In BC Last Year
Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime, Steven Cukrov | Dreamstime

Two people in Delta, B.C. have been charged after a parent found cannabis edibles in their children's trick-or-treating bags last year.

The news release from the Delta Police said that the investigation continues after an anonymous tip came in through Crime Stoppers in November of 2020.

The tip was "regarding suspected Cannabis Act violations" and this tip led to the discovery of an associated website.

The constable investigating the tip also reviewed the police file from Halloween night in 2020 concerning the cannabis in treat bags and made a connection.

"The file described how marijuana edibles packaged with a distinctive cartoon style logo had been found in the treat bags of two children, aged eight and nine years old," said the release.

The constable realized that the logo fit the same description as the one from the Crime Stoppers tip.

"Shortly thereafter police executed a search warrant on a suspected illegal cannabis extraction lab on November 20, 2020, in a residential neighbourhood in North Delta," the release continued.

After the search, police determined the targeted house was dedicated to "cannabis production, extraction, packaging for street sale, as well as advertising."

Police also said that in the process, thousands of cannabis edibles were seized as well as packaging and labelling materials and equipment.

Adam MacGillivray and Vanessa MacGillivray, from Delta, have now been charged under the Cannabis Act with two counts of possession for the purpose of distribution and one count of altering cannabis by use of an organic solvent.

There are no known injuries or illnesses related to the incident and the products reported were spotted before they were eaten.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Halloween In Canada Is Going To Be Freezing In Some Places & There's A Chance Of Snow

Not ideal trick-or-treating weather!

Rootstocks | Dreamstime

If you're wondering what the weather will be on Halloween in Canada, a forecast has been released and it looks like it'll be freezing with a chance of snow in quite a few places.

The Weather Network has laid out the conditions from coast to coast and most of B.C. might be unsettled but the south coast should be "stellar" thanks to temperatures in the teens and mostly clear skies.

Keep Reading Show less

Police Are Investigating After Someone In BC Hung A Confederate Flag & Noose For Halloween

"There's no place in Kelowna for this kind of racist imagery," the local mayor said.

Caroline17 | Dreamstime

A house in Kelowna was decorated with a confederate flag and hanging effigy for Halloween, prompting a police investigation.

A statement from the Kelowna RCMP said that two investigations have been launched after the display was spotted. One of the investigations is being run by the Kelowna RCMP and one by the City of Kelowna Bylaws team.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman Says A 'Ghost' Took Her Dog's Collar Off & The TikTok Video Is Super Spooky

Real 👻 or not, the dog definitely looks freaked out!

shannyfantg | TikTok

A TikTok user's dogs apparently bark so much that they can wake the dead.

A viral surveillance video is freaking out millions of people online, after a woman shared it as evidence that a "ghost" had taken her dog's collar off.

Keep Reading Show less

A Man Asked 2 BC Police Officers For Their Help Breaking Into An ATM & This Happened

Probably the wrong people to ask 💰

Meunierd | Dreamstime, Daniel Kaesler | Dreamstime

A man in Victoria, B.C., actually asked officers to help break into an ATM on October 26, police say.

Unsurprisingly, a police report of the incident said that the officers arrested the man. The report said that the police spotted him trying to break into the ATM on his own at 3 a.m. when they approached him.

Keep Reading Show less