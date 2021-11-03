'Multiple Reports Of Overdoses' At A Former CFL Player's Huge Halloween Party In Vancouver
This isn't the first time he's faced scandal.
A massive party was thrown on Halloween night at the million-dollar mansion of David and Manjy Sidoo.
A statement from BC Emergency Health Services said that they responded to "multiple calls" to 4700-block of Belmont Avenue in Vancouver in the early morning hours of October 31.
"Shortly after 1:30 a.m., five ambulance units responded to the scene for multiple reports of overdoses," it said.
Patients were brought to the hospital and then paramedics were called to the address again at 3.40 a.m. for an intoxicated patient.
According to Global News, the residence belongs to David Sidoo, a former CFL player who also did jail time for his involvement in the U.S. college admissions scandal.
Sidoo pleaded guilty and served three months after prosecutors accused him of spending $200,000 to get someone to take his two sons' exams for them, said Global News.
Sidoo's son told Global News that Sole Vodka, a beverage company, rented out their home for the Halloween party.
The party was one of the many calls the police had to respond to on a weekend a statement from the Vancouver Police Department called "hectic."
Sergeant Steve Addison said in the statement that the "VPD was stretched thin throughout the weekend after a number of violent incidents resulted in one homicide, several serious injuries, and extensive property damage."
"VPD received 4,550 calls for service during the weekend," the statement added.