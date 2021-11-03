Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

People Keep Finding Sharp Objects In Their Halloween Candy Across Ontario (PHOTOS)

If you still have Halloween candy you might want to double check it.

People Keep Finding Sharp Objects In Their Halloween Candy Across Ontario (PHOTOS)
Grey Bruce OPP | Handout, OPP_WR | Twitter

Halloween may be over, but this year's treats are proving to have quite a few nasty tricks.

When you crack open a Halloween treat, you may expect a candy centre, but some people in Ontario are finding sharp objects instead.

Grey Bruce OPP is investigating a report of a sharp object found in a box of Smarties that a child received while trick-or-treating, according to a news release from November 2.

"Police believe the box of candy was handed out in the Wiarton area sometime on Halloween night."

Grey Bruce OPP | Handout

Ontario police across the province have reported multiple cases of tampered candy from this Halloween and are warning the public to double-check their treats.

OPP West Region confirmed in a tweet on November 2 that Oxford OPP is also investigating a tampered candy that appears to be an Aero candy bar with a sharp object stabbed through the centre of the chocolate.

Durham Regional Police are also investigating after a yellow lancet needle was found in a bag of Halloween candy.

"As the complainant was going through her Halloween candy, they located a yellow blood sugar lancet needle inside the bag. Police have not received any other complaints," reads the report.

OPP West Region and Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public to check their treats before eating them and for anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario Drunk Driver Ended Up In A Ditch & Called Police On Himself (PHOTO)

The driver basically ratted himself out.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

If you're doing something illegal, you can always make the officer's life a little easier by calling the police on yourself.

A 24-year-old Ontario driver called the cops on himself after driving his car into a ditch on the Highway 403 ramp to Eglinton while drunk.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Police Warn That Not Clearing Snow Off Your Windshield Can Land You A Huge Fine

Let it snow – but don't let that snow stay on your windshield!

OPP_WR | Twitter

Snow is on its way in Ontario, and OPP is reminding the public to wipe it off their windshield before driving.

If you're caught with snow on your windshield, you could be left with a $110 fine under the Highway Traffic Act, according to a tweet from OPP West Region.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario Crash Left A Truck With A Hydro Pole Sticking Through The Windshield (PHOTO)

No one was injured in the accident.

OPP_WR | Twitter

Do you have an irrational fear of driving behind lumber trucks because of Final Destination 2? This weekend a similar accident occurred when a collision of two vehicles on Road 16 in Wellington County left one truck with a hydro pole going through its windshield, according to a tweet from OPP West Region.

On October 30, around 9 a.m. Wellington OPP say they responded to "a two-vehicle collision" where "a vehicle had left the roadway and struck hydro poles."

Keep Reading Show less

QEW Crash Has Shut Down Parts Of The Highway For The Morning After 1 Person Dies

The collision included a car and a transport truck.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

Parts of the QEW highway are closed Friday morning after a rear-end crash between a car and a transport truck left one person dead.

The OPP Highway Safety Divison reported the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. when roads were still dark, and "there was congestion and construction further up the road," forcing traffic to the left.

Keep Reading Show less