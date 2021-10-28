Trending Tags

EN - News
bc weather

BC Halloween Weather Forecast Is In & You'll Want To Avoid Trick-Or-Treating On This Day

One of the days is a washout!

BC Halloween Weather Forecast Is In & You'll Want To Avoid Trick-Or-Treating On This Day
anoushkatoronto | Dreamstime, rawpixelimages | Dreamstime

Halloween has finally arrived and for many families across B.C., that means keeping one eye on the weather forecast for the annual trick-or-treating.

October's weather has been pretty miserable with numerous rainfall warnings across Metro Vancouver and wet snow for higher terrain.

Looking ahead, the Farmer's Almanac released its long-range weather forecast for November and things are about to get messy with more rain and snowfall across the province — there is one sunny week expected though.

So, here's The Weather Network forecast for each day you might be thinking about trick-or-treating.

Thursday, October 28

Abbotsford: Heavy rain throughout the day and evening with temperatures between 8-9 C.

Kelowna: Heavy rain throughout the day and evening with temperatures between 6-9 C.

Metro Vancouver: Heavy rain throughout the afternoon and light rain in the evening. Overnight temperatures are between 8-9 C.

Greater Victoria: Rain through the afternoon, easing off in the evening. Temperatures dropping from 10 C to 8 C in the evening.

Friday, October 29

Abbotsford: A cloudy day with showers and temperatures reaching 9 C. It cools off at night down to 3 C.

Kelowna: Light rain through much of the day, 7 C dropping to -4 C at night as clouds clear.

Metro Vancouver: A mix of sun and clouds, 9 C dropping to 4 C at night.

Greater Victoria: Chance of showers, 10 C dropping to 6 C at night.

Saturday, October 30

Abbotsford: A sunny, mild day with highs of 10 C dropping off to 2 C at night.

Kelowna: A chilly but sunny day, 4 C but temperatures drop to -5 C overnight.

Metro Vancouver: Sunny all day, 10 C but dropping to 3 C at night so bundle up.

Greater Victoria: Sunny all day, 10 C but dropping to 7 C at night.

Sunday, October 31

Abbotsford: A much warmer day with highs of 14 C and sunny. Cooler at night with temperatures at 4 C.

Kelowna: A sunny, crisp day with daytime temperatures of 7 C dropping to -4 C at night.

Metro Vancouver: Sunny all day, 11 C and dropping to 5 C at night.

Greater Victoria: Sunny all day, 10 C but dropping to 8 C at night.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

