A Vancouver Woman Has Been Hospitalized In Mexico After A Brutal Attack
A professional boxer from Ontario has reportedly been arrested in connection with the incident.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A Vancouver woman has been brutally attacked during a trip to Mexico.
According to Global News, Jamie Coutts was in Playa del Carmen on what was supposed to be a relaxing vacation in the sun with a friend.
On Saturday night though, the pair was assaulted at a bar.
Coutts made the news in March 2021 when she filmed herself being stalked by a man in Vancouver for 40 minutes.
That incident happened in Vancouver's Chinatown and she posted a video to seek help and to find the man. On March 20, Vancouver Police said in a statement that they had identified a suspect.
Months after the disturbing incident, Coutts is now in the hospital facing surgery after being attacked.
Coutts' friend who she was travelling with — Genevieve Thomas — posted photos of Coutts and the man who has been arrested by police in Mexico for the assault on social media.
Police in Mexico said they have arrested Peter Nowaczeck, who is a professional boxer from Ontario, according to Global News.
Thomas said in her post that Coutts had been "beat up" by the boxer from Toronto.
"He wouldn’t stop pestering one girl we were with no matter how many times she said she wasn’t interested. So Jamie and I stepped up and started telling him to go away, leave her alone," the post said.
After he turned away momentarily, he quickly turned back and hit Thomas in the face, knocking her out, according to the post.
He then allegedly "turned around and ran at Jamie who was 10ft away and got her square in the face, knocking her out for 5 minutes, breaking her nose in multiple places, busting open her face, and breaking one of her teeth."
According to the post, Peter Nowaczeck is now being held in police custody.