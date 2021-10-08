EN - News
A Canadawide Manhunt For This Vancouver Man Has Started & Here's What To Do If You See Him
A manhunt throughout Canada is underway to find a 45-year-old Vancouver man.
A Vancouver Police Department report states that Craig Ferguson did not report back to his halfway house in Vancouver by his curfew on October 6.
The statement adds, "He has a history of committing serious, dangerous offences."
#VPDNews: Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help to find 45-year-old, Craig Ferguson, who failed to retu… https://t.co/mmxENvNmAq— Vancouver Police (@Vancouver Police) 1633644275.0
He is described in the report as white, about 6 feet tall, and 187 pounds. He has short black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a blue/grey coat, black pants, and grey shoes.
He has Gothic letters tattooed on the left side of his neck, "love" on his left hand and "hate" on the fingers of his right hand.
If you see Ferguson or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, call 911 right away.