A Canadawide Manhunt For This Vancouver Man Has Started & Here's What To Do If You See Him

Craig Ferguson | Vancouver Police, paolotrovo | Dreamstime

A manhunt throughout Canada is underway to find a 45-year-old Vancouver man.

A Vancouver Police Department report states that Craig Ferguson did not report back to his halfway house in Vancouver by his curfew on October 6.

The statement adds, "He has a history of committing serious, dangerous offences."

He is described in the report as white, about 6 feet tall, and 187 pounds. He has short black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a blue/grey coat, black pants, and grey shoes.

He has Gothic letters tattooed on the left side of his neck, "love" on his left hand and "hate" on the fingers of his right hand.

If you see Ferguson or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, call 911 right away.

A bus operator for Coast Mountain Bus Company in Vancouver has died after being pinned between two buses on Monday, September 27.

The 64-year-old was identified as Charanjit Parhar by Unifor Local 111 President Balbir Mann in a Facebook post.

A three-day hearing is currenlty underway over an incident that stunned the Vancouver Police Department. It happened in April 2017, while a few officers were setting up chairs for a police graduation ceremony.

According to the CBC, Police Inspector John de Haas reportedly approached a female officer, who had her hands in her pockets. He pulled her hands out of her pockets, then said, "don't put your hands in your pockets," and slapped her on the butt.

Honestly in my opinion, the police in Vancouver don't get enough credit. Among all the serious work they do in keeping our city safe, they also have to deal with some pretty stupid situations that will make you go "what the actual eff?!" - you'll see what I mean.

