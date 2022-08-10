A 'High-Risk' Missing Man From BC Was Last Seen In Spain At The Canadian Embassy
"There is an active missing persons investigation in Spain."
A missing man from Victoria, B.C. was last seen in Madrid, Spain at the Canadian Embassy on July 15, and police are asking for help to locate him.
Police said the man, Scott Graham, is "high-risk" and suffers from a medical condition "which can become life-threatening if he does not receive daily medication."
Investigators determined that Graham might have also been seen at the Hospital Universitario La Paz. Police said they were unable to "determine what the outcome of the visit was."
CBC News reported that Graham is a kidney transplant recipient and lost his bag with his medication and passport inside four days before going to the Canadian Embassy. The news outlet added his daughter, named Georgia Graham, is planning to travel to Spain on August 10 in order to help look for her father.
Graham is 67 years old and is described by police as being a Caucasian man, about 5'9" in height, with a medium build. He had blue eyes and brown hair. Police also released photos of Graham to help people recognize him.
\u201cVicPD is supporting @policiademadrid as they seek to locate Scott Graham, a Victoria man last seen in #Madrid #Spain on July 15th. \n\nPlease share & help us locate Scott. \n\n#PoliciaMunicipalMadrid\n#PoliciaDeMadrid \n#LaPoliciaDeTuCiudad \n\nhttps://t.co/z1g4TET5B4\u201d— Victoria Police (@Victoria Police) 1659982976
Police said that authorities in Spain are currently leading the investigation into Graham's disappearance, but the Victoria Police Department is supporting them and is in contact with the family. They also released information about Graham in Spanish.
Police asked that if anyone sees Graham in Spain, they call 112. Anyone with information about him that is outside of Spain is asked to call the Victoria Police Department Report Desk at 250-995-7654, with extension 1.