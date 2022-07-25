'Several Victims' After Shootings In 'Multiple Areas' Of BC City & A Suspect Is In Custody
Two emergency alerts were issued.
Police have confirmed that there are several victims in shootings at "several different scenes" throughout Langley, B.C., on Monday morning. A male suspect has been taken into custody, who the police "believe is responsible for the shootings."
An emergency alert was sent out at 6:20 a.m., warning there were "multiple shooting scenes" in the downtown core of the City of Langley and one scene in Langley Township. It also said that the shooting involved "transient victims," and the suspect was described as a Caucasian male with dark hair.
A second emergency alert was sent out about an hour after the first. It said that the suspect was "no longer a threat," but that police were still trying to determine if the suspect acted alone.
Police said that it was "out of an abundance of caution" that the alert was sent out until it could be confirmed that the suspect acted alone.
As of 7:20 a.m., police believe they have the "lone suspect" in custody.
Police are now investigating multiple areas around the city, as well as the one shooting scene in Langley Township.
Some areas are closed to the public, and police asked for people to stay away from the areas of 200 Street and Langley Bypass, the parking lot of Cascades Casino located at Fraser Highway and 204 Street, the Langley Bus Loop located at Logan Avenue and Glover Road.
Police have not confirmed if there are any fatalities.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
