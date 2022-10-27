A Woman Skipped Her Father-In-Law's Funeral Over An Economy Plane Seat & It's All So Toxic
Her mother-in-law put the husband in first class.
A U.S. woman has confessed to skipping her father-in-law's funeral over a petty dispute involving free airline seats, and there really are no heroes in this story.
The woman explained her situation in a controversial post on Reddit's "Am I The Asshole" forum, and her tale has people truly shocked at everyone involved.
The poster, who is a 31-year-old woman, explains that she and her mother-in-law have never been close and live in different states. They can be "civil" but things often get passive aggressive.
Matters went to a whole new level recently, when the poster's father-in-law died suddenly.
She says her mother-in-law urged them to fly in for the funeral and even booked and paid for their plane tickets.
There was just one problem: "My husband told me that we couldn't sit together in the plane because his mom had booked him a first class ticket while I got economy."
The woman says she was "flabbergasted" and refused to "suck it up" when he told her at the airport, because all she felt was "humiliation and contempt."
"I felt like she was treating me as less than even in her hard times," she wrote. "I decided to not go and just go back home."
It didn't go over well. According to the poster, her husband was "livid" and he kept calling and texting her, accusing her of being "petty and spoiled." He also told her she should be grateful that her mother-in-law paid for the ticket in the first place.
"I argued about how she could've just booked us both in economy if money was an issue but he called me pathetic for thinking about it when his dad just died," she wrote.
She later added that her husband cried all the way to the airport, and she "didn't want to leave his side" so she could comfort him on the plane.
She decided to leave his side shortly after she found out about the seats.
Reddit's "Am I The Ashole" community typically picks a winner in these situations, but in this case, they declared that "everyone sucks."
"The seat issue was more important than supporting your husband after the death of his father?" asked one top commenter.
"Obviously MIL is a a**hole and her actions were uncalled for and petty," added another user. "You played right into your MIL's hands and may have caused irreparable damage to your marriage."
Another declared that the woman "failed miserably at a time where what she needed to do was incredibly obvious."
Others blasted the husband for "ambushing" the wife with the ticket situation by not telling her until they reached the airport.
"The husband knew," one person wrote. "Honestly, maybe this marriage has been over."
"I understand that he's grieving, but that didn't give him a free pass to treat his wife like sh*t," added another. "I would've walked too. And felt terrible about it."