Someone In Toronto Returned A Library Book After 40 Years But Better Late Than Never
"It's not usual to hold on to a book for quite that long."
A Toronto library book is back on the shelves after spending over four decades in the home of its borrower.
The book, which was last checked out in October of 1978, was finally returned to the Danforth-Coxwell branch earlier this month in what can only be described as a triumphant victory of procrastination.
Luckily for the returner, the super late children's poetry book wasn't subjected to any overdue fines due to Toronto Public Library's new policy that outlaws charging children any late fees.
"While it's not usual to hold on to a book for quite that long, we always welcome library books back," Michelle Leung, Communications Officer, told Narcity.
"Earlier this year, we announced that we are eliminating kids' overdue fines in a move to remove barriers to library access," she added.
"People are responsible for returning materials, and those who don't will still need to pay the replacement cost. It's also worth noting that TPL currently isn't charging overdue fines on any materials due to the pandemic."