A 63-Year-Old Purse Was Found In A Texas School & It Even Had The Teen's Diary
It even had a calender open to April 1959.
While renovating the floorboards of a Texas school, construction workers came across somewhat of a time capsule when they discovered a 63-year-old purse which once belonged to a student.
Contract worker Armando Rodriguez found the plastic purse underneath the rotting floorboards of a stage at a League City school.
The purse's owner was a student at the school decades ago, reported a news release by the League City.
The discovery was made last summer, but only recently has the city been able to identify who it belonged to.
The accessory belonged to a then 13-year-old Beverly Williams, and the purse's contents played a significant role in the city identifying her.
Inside they found family photos, a floral handkerchief, diary entries, and a calendar opened to the date of April 1959.
A senior communications specialist with the Clear Creek Independent School District, Sydney Hunt, told CNN that "everything we pulled out added to her story. It was like piecing together a puzzle."
Hunt added that the purse and its contents were in pretty pristine condition except for some holes that were likely chewed out by a rodent.
One of the handwritten notes, likely a diary entry, even dished details on what was probably Williams's love life at the time.
"The next night at the teen club, we started going steady," said the note.
Hunt called the findings "kind of like a time capsule" and said, "it was an accurate representation of what a teenager was like during that time."
The family photos have the names of Williams' family members listed on the back, and one had a note which read, "Beverly has my permission to ride this bus. She will stay with Sandra tonight," which was signed by a Mrs. Frank Williams, Jr.
Luckily one of the handwritten notes also said her name, which led to the launch of an investigation to locate Beverly Williams.
The school district ran her name through school records and yearbooks but found no record of a Beverly Williams attending the school, said Richard Lewis, the Vice President of the League City Historical Society.
Eventually, they realized that her first name was actually Andrea and went by her middle name Beverly.
Once they ran the name Andrea Beverly Williams through the system, the historical society was able to dig through the ancestry database to find her.
Their research found that Williams had passed away in 2015 but was survived by her husband and nine children.
PURSE MYSTERY SOLVED 👜🔍www.youtube.com
Lewis attempted to get in touch with Williams' family members and eventually got through to Deborah Hicks, one of Williams' nine children, on October 5, two days after what would have been William's 77th birthday.
"We were stunned," Hicks told CNN. "It was great to see how outgoing she was as a teen. She went to dances, had a lot of friends."
In her adult life, Williams eventually became an artist and was described as a fun-loving woman by Hicks.
"It was interesting to see how much mom could stuff in that little bag," Hicks said. "It was funny to see how she was at 13 was how she would be later in life with nine children."
Hicks was accompanied by two of her sisters, Andrea and Rhonda, to view their mother's belongings at the community centre.
Williams' family has allowed the city to keep her belongings and put them up on display at the community centre.