Someone In BC Returned A Library Book 51 Years Late & The Note They Left Is Hilarious (PHOTO)

Half a century later. 👀

Western Canada Editor
A book shelf. Right: A library book with a note.

@vancouverpubliclibrary | Instagram

If you're cringing thinking about all your overdue library books, you might take comfort in the fact that someone in Vancouver only just returned theirs after 51 years.

It's unclear if it was a very long book or a very slow reader — but either way, the public library has a sense of humour about the delayed return and even shared the apology note that came with it.

Soon after the library got rid of their late fees for good, the person decided to finally make the long-awaited return. The Vancouver Public Library posted a photo of the old book, which has a stamp on it that appears to say the due date is April 20, 1971.

Another stamp also says that the overdue fine is five cents per day. That sure adds up over the course of decades, so thankfully the library eliminated the fees.

A sticky note on the book has an apology for the late return, but the culprit couldn't help but mention that it was still "in very nice condition."

To be fair, for a book that old, it seems to be pretty intact.

The Vancouver Public Library announced on June 1 that they were getting rid of overdue fees, including any that were outstanding at the time, as "another way VPL is helping to address affordability in Vancouver."

Now if you forget to return something, you'll be charged a lost item fee after 23 days, which will then be removed if you do return it.

Hopefully, it doesn't take you have half a century to do it, though!

