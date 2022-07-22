5 Things People Say They're Still Not Used To About Toronto & It's Hard To Disagree
Should they rename The PATH "The Corridors of Mystery?"
Even though people in Toronto have been living in the city for a long time, they still have to get used to a lot of things that happen around the 6ix that is honestly super weird.
And if you walk around the city and wonder, what the heck is going on, you're not alone.
Actually, someone on Reddit started a conversation on Thursday with a straightforward sentence to complete stating, "I live in Toronto and I still have not gotten used to ______________," and now the thread has over 1,400 comments.
People are going at it talking about Toronto's famous PATH, raccoons with engineering degrees, the 401 express, Toronto slang and most interestingly restaurant washrooms. LOL!
Restaurant washrooms are always so interesting, especially when you have to walk down a very narrow and dark staircase. Someone described the bathroom as a dungeon, and wow is that true!
"Don't forget to duck your head in order to prevent head bumps on low ceilings and air ducts," a Redditor said.
"Feels like a drunk death trap every single time!!! If you're lucky there's a dirty railing you can hoist yourself down and up on... until the 5th or 6th drink at least," someone else commented.
Why is this so relatable?
But, enough about washrooms, what about raccoons, does Toronto love them or hate them?
Some say they have a "PhD in garbage pillaging" while others believe they are acrobats, or simply have "engineering degrees."
Okay, there should be an easier map for Toronto's, famous mostly in the winter, PATH. The underground world is just straight up confusing and feels like "The Corridors of Mystery", one Redditor explained so nicely.
It's a "free escape room," if you will.
But the helpful wizards of the web have explained that "Blue is north pole (its cold), red (its hot) is south. Sun rises (yellow) in the east, and sunset (orange) is in the west."
Did anyone else know that? Didn't think so.
A lot of people take the 401 daily, and that's fair, there are many commuters out there who just have to be places, but why is there traffic a lot of the time?
One redditor said, "you can drive on the 401 at 8am on a Sunday and still be part of a traffic jam."
and another answered with "…and it’s leftovers from Friday’s traffic jam 😂."
Toronto slang, its still a thing right?
But do you know the difference between the variations of this one phrase? Wait, what? Is that a Canadian thing?
Regardless, Toronto is one unique place and this Reddit thread is so funny and relatable, it makes the whole city feel so weirdly special.