Toronto Slang: The Ultimate Guide For Everyday Situations
Residents of Toronto, particularly those of a younger generation, often indulge in the use of characteristic slang words and phrases. This informal style of speech is generally associated with the city.
However, there are several misconceptions surrounding the slang. While there are several claims that its origins are wholly exclusive to the district of Scarborough, other arguments attest that a notable proportion of the slang arose from the western regions of Toronto as well. Additionally, what is often acknowledged as an exclusive product of Torontonian creativity is actually a Jamaican invention that takes from Patois, the idiosyncratic vernacular of West Indian heritage.
The usage of the slang is also not restricted to only Scarborough — several people across the GTA engage in it, and it has become an integral part of daily life for many individuals over the years.
Here's a list of slang words used in Toronto that are applicable to everyday situations:
(Note: The following words are simply used frequently in Toronto and may or may not have originated from there. The definitions of certain words may be different from person to person.)
For daily speech
Ahlie
A remark used for confirmatory purposes or to express skepticism.
Ex.
Person 1: My girl Angela got my eyebrows lookin' fleeky today.
Person 2: Ahlie.
Are u dumb
A rhetorical exclamation used to imply the idiocy of a person, behaviour or circumstance.
Ex.
Nobody tryna pay full fare on the TTC are u dumb??
Bare
A measure of quantity that describes something in abundance or excess.
Ex.
Yo bare sweeties at Eaton today.
Come thruPhoto by Johan Godínez on Unsplash
The act of attending, showing up or doing what one is expected to do.
Ex.
Yo dawg come thru wit dat Fruit Roll-Up.
Cyattie
Refers to a female with a reputation for being notoriously loud, obnoxious and promiscuous.
Ex.
More times I'm tryna dash dat cyattie.
Deafaz
A physical blow delivered in the form of a hard slap or punch.
Ex.
Dawg I'm bout to give this mans a deafaz if he don't nize it.
Differently
Speaking frankly.
Ex.
Yo differently, you could catch it.
Dun knoBoggy | Dreamstime
A remark used to confirm that something has been understood.
Ex.
Person 1: STC is poppin' on Tuesdays.
Person: Dun kno!
Fam / Fom
A compliment given to friends to indicate closeness and cordialness.
Ex.
What you sayin' fam? Let's run ball at Miliken.
From time
Refers something that is long withstanding.
Ex.
Scarborough ting from time, styll.
Greezy
Describes something as fashionably attractive or impressive.
Ex.
Top left, those '97s look greezy fam.
Merked
To be wholly run down by physical or verbal means.
Ex.
Penny finna get merked if she tries to talk to my mans again.
Make movesPhoto by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash
To initiate an activity or get something done.
Ex.
Bruh we been loafting at the food court, let's make moooves.
Link up
To meet or assemble with a person or persons.
Ex.
Aye let's link up at Malvern Mall after school lol.
Lowe
To ignore, forget or not bother with.
Ex.
Yo forreal just lowe me right now doe.
Lowkey
Describes something that is secret or relatively classified.
Ex.
Yo lowkey, Comfort Zone is lit styll.
NicePhoto by Ismael Paramo on Unsplash
To commit a good deed for someone else.
Ex.
Yo nice me a juice box dawg.
Nize it
An aggressive request for someone to stop talking immediately.
Ex.
Person 1: Girl you lookin' fine in yo pum pum shorts.
Person 2: Nize it!
Regulate
To maintain one's control and position amidst intimidation by an opposing party.
Ex.
Bruh tell Tyrell to reach Woodside I'll regulate him dawg.
Run up freak
A taunt intended to invite or further provoke an aggressor.
Ex.
Yo this bee really tryna come for me eh?! Run up freak!
Snake
An untrustworthy individual, usually one who is initially inconspicuous as such.
Ex.
You got Real Fruit without me? Snaaake.
StyllPhoto by Chris Liverani on Unsplash
A remark used to affirm agreement in something; often added at the end of a statement.
Ex.
I just been to the gym but I'm bout to reach Korean BBQ styll.
Two-twos
Quickly and unexpectedly.
Ex.
We was messin' around in her room and two-twos her dukes showed up.
Wagwan
A Patois interjection derived from the phrase "what's going on" that is used as a friendly greeting.
Ex.
Wagwan my G?
Wasteman
Refers to a useless male lacking in maturity and motivation.
Ex.
Bare wastemans tryna cop a fry from me tho.
Waste yute
Refers to a useless young person.
Ex.
Waste yutes always mallratting smh.
Yo guyPhoto by Kristina Paparo on Unsplash
A salute or welcoming statement.
Ex.
Yo guy, can I bum a bogie off you?
For expressing states or emotions
Amped
A state of high excitement and energy.
Ex.
I'm mad amped to bubble Sheila at Guv tonight.
Arms
Refers to an action or statement that is mean or offensive.
Ex.
She was so arms, she said I looked fat in my Caribana outfit.
Beat
Describes someone or something as ugly or unattractive.
Ex.
Ricky's new ting looks so beat, I'm weaaak.
Blem
Being high, particularly from use of marijuana.
Ex.
Two tokes and I'm already blem fam.
BlessPhoto by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash
A good feeling that results from favourable circumstances.
This Arizona is mad bless right now.
Bout it
To be in favour of something.
Warden Station patties? I'm bout it.
Cheesed
A state of anger and irritation.
Ex.
Muzik is at full capacity? I'm cheeeesed dawg we shoulda came earlier.
Extra
To act annoyingly in an manner beyond what is necessary.
Ex.
You're so extra, Scarbs ain't even that bad.
Gassed
A heightened degree of vainness, often resulting from receiving excessive compliments.
Ex.
You're TOO gassed fam, you need to chill.
GheezPhoto by Owen Beard on Unsplash
An exclamation of joy or surprise.
Ex.
That your new ting? Gheeeeeez!
Lit
Refers to something that is lively and extremely entertaining.
Ex.
Manchuwok is littt right now.
Mossin'
Hanging out or relaxing.
Ex.
Person 1: Whatchu sayin' dawg.
Person 2: Just mossin' at Thomson Park yo.
Marved
To be hungry or starving.
Ex.
I'm maaarved fam let's reach Markham Station.
Sav
Describes a person who lives for the thrill and does not care about the consequences of his or her actions.
Ex.
Sajeev just flicked her on the forehead whatta sav.
So begPhoto by krakenimages on Unsplash
Overachieving without any necessary purpose or results.
Ex.
Tay Tay's botty shorts are so short, she looks sooo beg.
Sus
Looking or acting suspicious or shady.
Ex.
Where are you fam? I'm alone at Yorkdale looking mad sus right now.
Szeen
Expresses comprehension and understanding.
Ex.
Person 1: I'll pay, don't worry I gotchu.
Person 2: Szeen.
Top left
Indicates a statement as something truthful or meaningfully felt.
Ex.
Top left, Drake is a sweetermans styll.
Tun upPhoto by Jason Goodman on Unsplash
To raise the spirits to the highest degree, usually with the assistance of alcohol and music.
Ex.
I tun up to the flute in 'Portland' every time.
Yeah ehhh
An interjection given as a compliment.
Ex.
Person 1: *Walks in with a hot new mans*
Person 2: Yeah ehhh!
For dating and relationships
Bitty
Refers to an attractive girl.
Ex.
Bruh check out that bitty in those Apple Bottomz.
Checking
The state of dating someone but not being official.
Ex.
Person 1: You guys together?
Person 2: Nah b, we just checking.
Chop
An attempt to woo a male or female with the end goal of receiving his or her phone number.
Ex.
Brandon been tryna chop Shailene from time, dawg.
Dealing
A state beyond "checking" but still not official; both individuals like each other and there is potential for a relationship.
So are we something or are we just dealing?
Deezed
Refers to a fit or muscly individual.
Ex.
Tiny got mad deezed over the summer break.
Dimepiece
An extremely attractive girl.
Ex.
Yo between you and me dawg, Martin's new ting is a diiimepiece.
Gyaldem/Mandem
Refers to a group of females/males.
Ex.
Shay, meet the mandem. They been my crew since high school.
Gyallis
A man with a reputation for being a "player".
Ex.
Dwayne is a gyallis. Do not trust him!
Preeing
To check someone out secretly in person or by going through their social media accounts.
Ex.
You got a ting for Shelly I seen you preeing her on your computer the other day.
Ting
Refers to someone, typically a female, who is seen as a fling with potential for relationship.
Ex.
I'm tryna get a summer ting, ahlie?
Wheeling
The act of courting someone with the intention of potentially developing a relationship.
Ex.
Yo Bonnie's off the table, I'm wheeling her styll.
