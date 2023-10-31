Toronto Was Named The 'Rattiest' City In Canada — But Another Province Beat Out Ontario
Ontario's capital has earned itself a dubious award — the City of Toronto is officially the number one "rattiest" spot in the country for an impressive second year in a row.
Orkin Canada, a company that deals with pest control solutions in the country, released their annual list of rattiest cities on Tuesday, October 31, with rankings based on the number of treatments they've provided in areas from August 1, 2022, through July 31, 2023.
For Ontario, four cities made the top ten list: Toronto, Mississauga, Ottawa and Scarborough.
Although Toronto took the top spot, B.C. beat out Ontario in terms of the number of cities that made it on the top ten list, with the west coast province having an impressive five locations: Vancouver, Burnaby, Kelowna, Richmond and Victoria.
Rounding out the top ten list is Moncton, New Brunswick, meaning the rattiest cities in Canada are a coast-to-coast affair this year.
Here are the top 10 rattiest cities in Canada, according to Orkin:
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- Burnaby
- Kelowna
- Mississauga
- Richmond
- Victoria
- Ottawa
- Scarborough
- Moncton
Orkin notes that calls for pest control historically happened in the fall and winter but are now becoming a year-round situation.
"Longer summer seasons coupled with abundant food sources provide ideal conditions for exponential growth in rodent populations, which is why it is more important than ever to use integrated pest management techniques to tackle all of the conditions that allow mice and rats to proliferate," said Dr. Alice Sinia, a pest specialist and entomologist.
If you do have pest problems or are trying to prevent problems from happening, Orkin suggested sealing cracks and holes in surfaces, getting rid of clogged gutters, rodent-proofing sheds, and practicing food waste and garbage disposal.
Good luck, Canada!
