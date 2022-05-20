6 Exciting New Restaurants & Bars That Will Be Opening Around Vancouver This Summer
Some of these are so unqiue!
Vancouver, B.C. is already brimmed full of mouthwatering restaurants, and the foodie scene is about to get even better with some new spots opening up this summer.
You'll want to jump on making reservations for these restaurants and bars, to find some new favourites.
Plus, it's always fun to mix it up and not keep going to the same places — no matter how good they are.
From uniquely themed bars to tasty-looking brunch spots, there are some seriously drool-worthy spots opening up in the city.
Suyo
Why You Need To Go: This will be a stunning new modern Peruvian restaurant and wine and cocktail bar located in the Mount Pleasant area.
It will be such a first-of-its-kind concept restaurant in Vancouver and they are planning on serving up dishes packed full of flavour.
NOX
Address: 1575 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you love Italian cuisine, then get ready to get excited about this new spot. The new restaurant will be serving drool-worthy contemporary Italian dishes and if you are living in the Coal Harbour area, this will be super easy to get to.
The Herrick
Address: 801 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: What was previously known as the old Prohibition bar at the Rosewood Georgia Hotel is now being re-vamped into an exciting new cocktail lounge — The Herrick.
The grounds that the new bar is being built on date all the way back to the 1920s and it is named after an old shoe-shining employee of the Rosewood Georgia Hotel.
Archer
Address: Alberni St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Archer will be serving up modern Canadian cuisine for brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner. The Pacific Northwest-inspired dishes will highlight farmers, fisherfolk, and producers, as well as the diverse flavours that can be found throughout Canada.
Sushi MAHANA
Address: 175 3rd St W., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Calling all sushi lovers, there's a new sushi joint opening up in North Vancouver this summer. MAHANA will serve authentic premium sushi and an Omakase sushi experience.
Folke
Address:2585 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This new restaurant will be all about vegetables. Whether you are a vegetarian, vegan or just love your veggies, this restaurant will have some great options to satisfy those cravings.