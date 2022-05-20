NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
vancouver restaurants

6 Exciting New Restaurants & Bars That Will Be Opening Around Vancouver This Summer

Some of these are so unqiue!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Inside of Nox restaurant. Right: Suyo dishes.

Inside of Nox restaurant. Right: Suyo dishes.

@noxrestaurant | Instagram, @suyorestaurant | Instagram,

Vancouver, B.C. is already brimmed full of mouthwatering restaurants, and the foodie scene is about to get even better with some new spots opening up this summer.

You'll want to jump on making reservations for these restaurants and bars, to find some new favourites.

Plus, it's always fun to mix it up and not keep going to the same places — no matter how good they are.

From uniquely themed bars to tasty-looking brunch spots, there are some seriously drool-worthy spots opening up in the city.

Suyo

Why You Need To Go: This will be a stunning new modern Peruvian restaurant and wine and cocktail bar located in the Mount Pleasant area.

It will be such a first-of-its-kind concept restaurant in Vancouver and they are planning on serving up dishes packed full of flavour.

Website

NOX

Address: 1575 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you love Italian cuisine, then get ready to get excited about this new spot. The new restaurant will be serving drool-worthy contemporary Italian dishes and if you are living in the Coal Harbour area, this will be super easy to get to.

Website

The Herrick

Address: 801 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: What was previously known as the old Prohibition bar at the Rosewood Georgia Hotel is now being re-vamped into an exciting new cocktail lounge — The Herrick.

The grounds that the new bar is being built on date all the way back to the 1920s and it is named after an old shoe-shining employee of the Rosewood Georgia Hotel.

Website

Archer

Address: Alberni St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Archer will be serving up modern Canadian cuisine for brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner. The Pacific Northwest-inspired dishes will highlight farmers, fisherfolk, and producers, as well as the diverse flavours that can be found throughout Canada.

Website

Sushi MAHANA

Address: 175 3rd St W., North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Calling all sushi lovers, there's a new sushi joint opening up in North Vancouver this summer. MAHANA will serve authentic premium sushi and an Omakase sushi experience.

Website

Folke

Address:2585 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This new restaurant will be all about vegetables. Whether you are a vegetarian, vegan or just love your veggies, this restaurant will have some great options to satisfy those cravings.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...