Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
vancouver restaurants

This Patio In Vancouver Is Right On The Water & You Can Eat Fresh Sushi By The Ocean

Dinner with a view! 🍣

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A girl with sushi in front of her. Right: Sushi on a patio by the ocean.

A girl with sushi in front of her. Right: Sushi on a patio by the ocean.

@eatwithmegg | Instagram, @ookikio0 | Instagram

Patio season is upon us and what better way to enjoy sushi than with a beautiful view of the ocean?

There is a restaurant in Vancouver serving up delicious seafood dishes where you can do just that.

Hoshi Japanese Cuisine is providing their guests with their fresh sushi meals in the best way possible — with a side of epic views. The fish just feels fresher when you eat it right by the water.

Enjoy all the sushi you can eat while taking in some sun rays and staring out at the beautiful blue ocean.

You'll be adding this to your list of the next patios to check out this summer immediately.

Pictures on Instagram are really showing off how delicious their dishes really look, with all the sushi goodness you could ever dream of.

They have some massive dishes — perfect for the sushi-lovers out there.

Plus, their patio is dog-friendly so if you and your friends want to stop for a quick mid-walk snack this will be the perfect place to do so.

For the colder or rainy days, there is also indoor dining available so you can still get your sushi fix no matter what.

You can't forget the dessert and this restaurant is serving it up in style. Just check out the array of ice bars and puddings available at the restaurant.

If there's one thing that's for sure about this spot — you won't be leaving here without a full belly.

Hoshi Japanese Cuisine

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1010 Beach Ave. #3, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect patio hangout spot to check out with your friends this summer, and enjoy some great views and some delicious sushi.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...