This Patio In Vancouver Is Right On The Water & You Can Eat Fresh Sushi By The Ocean
Dinner with a view! 🍣
Patio season is upon us and what better way to enjoy sushi than with a beautiful view of the ocean?
There is a restaurant in Vancouver serving up delicious seafood dishes where you can do just that.
Hoshi Japanese Cuisine is providing their guests with their fresh sushi meals in the best way possible — with a side of epic views. The fish just feels fresher when you eat it right by the water.
Enjoy all the sushi you can eat while taking in some sun rays and staring out at the beautiful blue ocean.
You'll be adding this to your list of the next patios to check out this summer immediately.
Pictures on Instagram are really showing off how delicious their dishes really look, with all the sushi goodness you could ever dream of.
They have some massive dishes — perfect for the sushi-lovers out there.
Plus, their patio is dog-friendly so if you and your friends want to stop for a quick mid-walk snack this will be the perfect place to do so.
For the colder or rainy days, there is also indoor dining available so you can still get your sushi fix no matter what.
You can't forget the dessert and this restaurant is serving it up in style. Just check out the array of ice bars and puddings available at the restaurant.
If there's one thing that's for sure about this spot — you won't be leaving here without a full belly.
Hoshi Japanese Cuisine
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1010 Beach Ave. #3, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect patio hangout spot to check out with your friends this summer, and enjoy some great views and some delicious sushi.