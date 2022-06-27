9 Fun Date Night Ideas In Vancouver That Are Way Better Than Dinner & A Movie
Some of them are free!
Do you ever find yourself defaulting to dinner and a movie like it's the only date night idea that ever existed? If so, you might want to check out some of these exciting date night ideas in Vancouver, that are anything but that.
These date ideas are truly unique and some might even spark up a new hobby for you and your partner. So, if you're feeling adventurous, you might just want to start making plans to hit up one of these fun spots in the city.
Play arcade games at The Rec Room at Brentwood
Price: $2.50 for a Regular Tag (pre-loaded with 10 credits) or $5.50 for a Premium Collector’s Tag (pre-loaded with 12 credits)
Address: 1920 Willingdon Ave Unit 2106, Burnaby, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you live for arcade games, come here. This spot has over 90 different games as well as tons of different food and drink options.
It's the perfect recipe for a super fun night out.
Check out a show at Frankie's Jazz Club
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 755 Beatty St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: There are tons of different artists always playing at this venue and what better way to listen to music than at a Jazz Club with food and drink service.
It's a super intimate setting and if you or your partner appreciates music, you'll probably have a blast.
FlyOver Canada
Price: $26 to $28
Address: 999 Canada Pl #201., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is such a fun way to feel like you are basically riding a Disneyland ride, all while staying in Vancouver. FlyOver Canada will virtually take you over the Canadian Rockies starting on July 1.
So if you're not afraid of heights, this would be a great idea.
Catch an outdoor movie in Stanley Park
Price: Free
Address: Stanley Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: If watching a movie is your go-to date plan, then why not watch it under the stars? These evening outdoor movies in Stanley Park are such a unique way to catch your favourite flick.
Take a cooking class at The Dirty Apron
Price: $178 per person
Address: 540 Beatty St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: These cooking classes are actually designed for couples and are such a great way to learn something new together. Plus, at the end, you will get to enjoy the dishes you made together and sip on some vino.
Stroll through the Vancouver Art Gallery
Price: $24
Address: 750 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Vancouver Art Gallery always has many different exhibits happening. It's a huge building and you could literally get lost looking at different types of artwork for hours. Some exhibits might even let you interact with their pieces too.
It's such a fun way to bring out that artistic and creative side of both you and your partner.
Play virtual golf at One Under
Price: 💸💸
Address: 476 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whether you can or can't golf, this is a great way to enjoy the game virtually and have a couple of drinks while doing so. You will get your own individual screen and table for any food or drinks you want to order too.
Taste all the food at the Richmond Night Market
Price: $6
Address: 8351 River Rd., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: There are tons of different things to do at the Richmond Night Market like shopping and carnival games, but the food stands are truly what most people go there for. The food fair at this night market is absolutely massive and there are so many unique and different foods to taste test.
Hit up a ball game at Nat Bailey Stadium
Price: Starting at $20
Address: 4601 Ontario St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Watching a ball game, having some drinks and enjoying the sunset would be the perfect date night.
They even have some massive hot dog options for both you and your date to share!