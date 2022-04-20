Locals Are Roasting These 6 Vancouver Restaurants & Want Gordon Ramsay To Step In
Look out! 😬
It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay is a hard-core chef that will tell it how it is, and some locals think that a few Vancouver restaurants could use his blunt advice.
People are not holding back in a Vancouver Reddit thread — dishing on which restaurants they think are not quite cutting it quality-wise.
The Reddit thread asked what local restaurants would be worthy of a Kitchen Nightmares episode, and people did not hold back.
Before the show ended in 2014, Ramsay picked struggling restaurants that had some serious issues and tried to turn their luck around.
You can still catch re-runs of the series all the time, which will make you seriously cringe.
Instead of Ramsay's critics, Vancouver locals are calling out all the restaurants that they think could use some help.
A casual dining spot in the Kitsilano neighbourhood made the list after one user claims to have had food poisoning from the establishment.
Quite a few others have felt the need to comment on the same spot for not only unsanitary measures but also the service.
Some people would really love to see Ramsay in action with local Vancouver restaurant owners.
It seems like some spots might be worth going to still, despite the issues. How good can a milkshake be though, really?
You know a restaurant is bad when you can already imagine Ramsay's classic voice ripping the place apart.
Canadian pride can only go so far apparently.
Although they have so many restaurants, maybe their dishes could use a little tuning up.
Some people just commented on weird websites. Gordan Ramsay can only do so much though — and website design is probably not his thing.
If you are a bit weary to check out some of your favourite restaurants again after reading through these threads, you can always check out the Vancouver Coastal Health Inspection Report website to see how places are actually ranked.