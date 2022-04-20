NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
vancouver restaurants

Locals Are Roasting These 6 Vancouver Restaurants & Want Gordon Ramsay To Step In

Look out! 😬

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Closed and Open sign. Right: Table at a restaurant.

Closed and Open sign. Right: Table at a restaurant.

PhotoChur | Dreamstime, Irimaxim | Dreamstime

It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay is a hard-core chef that will tell it how it is, and some locals think that a few Vancouver restaurants could use his blunt advice.

People are not holding back in a Vancouver Reddit thread — dishing on which restaurants they think are not quite cutting it quality-wise.

The Reddit thread asked what local restaurants would be worthy of a Kitchen Nightmares episode, and people did not hold back.

Before the show ended in 2014, Ramsay picked struggling restaurants that had some serious issues and tried to turn their luck around.

You can still catch re-runs of the series all the time, which will make you seriously cringe.

Instead of Ramsay's critics, Vancouver locals are calling out all the restaurants that they think could use some help.

A casual dining spot in the Kitsilano neighbourhood made the list after one user claims to have had food poisoning from the establishment.

from vancouver

Quite a few others have felt the need to comment on the same spot for not only unsanitary measures but also the service.

from vancouver

Some people would really love to see Ramsay in action with local Vancouver restaurant owners.

from vancouver

It seems like some spots might be worth going to still, despite the issues. How good can a milkshake be though, really?

from vancouver

You know a restaurant is bad when you can already imagine Ramsay's classic voice ripping the place apart.

from vancouver

Canadian pride can only go so far apparently.

from vancouver

Although they have so many restaurants, maybe their dishes could use a little tuning up.

from vancouver

Some people just commented on weird websites. Gordan Ramsay can only do so much though — and website design is probably not his thing.

from vancouver

If you are a bit weary to check out some of your favourite restaurants again after reading through these threads, you can always check out the Vancouver Coastal Health Inspection Report website to see how places are actually ranked.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...