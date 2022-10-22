6 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver, According To A Top Canadian YouTuber
These look so drool-worthy!
Top YouTuber and content creator, Allana Davison, is sharing all of her favourite spots to dine in Vancouver, including some hidden gems.
The Canadian YouTuber is based in Vancouver, B.C., and she covers all this lifestyle, fashion, makeup and beauty for her massive following.
She also posts her fair share of foodie pics too and when Narcity asked if she could share some of her top choices to dine at in the city, she came up with some great recommendations.
Whether you are looking to try somewhere new, or just want to dine where Davidson does, check out some of these drool-worthy eateries.
OEB
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1137 Marinaside Crescent., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is Davidson's go-to spot for breakfast and brunch.
"The location is perfect and they have everything you could possibly want on their menu," said Davidson.
She added, "Vancouver needs more breakfast spots like OEB!"
Nightingale
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1017 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant serves up modern dishes inspired by Canadian cuisine.
"Everything on this menu is a win and the atmosphere is a dream," said Davidson.
Plus, they have some great options for all the vegans and vegetarians out there too.
Sushi Maro
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1168 Mainland St #101., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "This is our fave hidden gem in Yaletown for sushi and we have been going for YEARS," said Davidson.
"Their salmon oshi rivals the 'best' in the city," she added.
Ask For Luigi
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 305 Alexander St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Davison said this is "a Vancouver must for Italian food."
The quaint Italian restaurant is loved by both locals and big-time celebs too.
Di Beppe
Price: 💸💸
Address: 8 W Cordova St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Davidson loves Di Beppe for both its cafe section and restaurant side.
She said the pizza and "pasta are to die for."
So, you might just want to check this spot out.
L’Abattoir
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 217 Carrall St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: According to Davidson, this restaurant is one of her top picks for a fancy date night out.
Plus, "the food is luxe", she added.