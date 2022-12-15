7 Toronto Jobs That Pay Up To $225K A Year & Don't Require A Degree
Get your resume ready!
Toronto living is not cheap, and if you're looking for a high-paying job but don't have a degree, then you might want to consider applying to some of these positions.
There are several Toronto jobs that are currently hiring, and you could make up to $225,000 per year. Of course, with salaries like this, lots of experience is often required, but who knows what you could qualify for. Get your resume ready and take a look at some of these high-paying positions in the city.
Purchasing Manager
The Hudson's Bay store.
Salary: $120,000 to $145,000 per year
Company: The Bay Holdings ULC
Who Should Apply: The Bay is hiring a Purchasing Manager, and you could make over $100,000 a year without a degree. Duties include collaborating with agents, overseeing communications, and building vendor relationships. The company is looking for someone with 10 or more years of experience in apparel production and sourcing, as well as five or more years of senior management experience.
Chief of Staff
Salary: $175,000 to $225,000 per year
Company: GoBolt
Who Should Apply: This tech company is looking for someone who can reflect the core values of "Getting Sh*t Done, One Team One Dream and Sweating the Small Stuff." The Chief of Staff supports the CEO and ensures operations run smoothly and effectively. If you have at least seven years in a management role, experience with data analysis, and a few other qualifications, this job could be for you.
Construction Schedule Coordinator
Salary: $80,000 to $100,000 per year
Company: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc.
Who Should Apply: If you have at least two years of relevant experience and can work in a fast-paced environment, then you might consider applying to this position. Other requirements include being able to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
Director of Student Affairs
Salary: $120,000 per year
Company: Yorkville University
Who Should Apply: Located just outside of Toronto in Concord, this position is looking for someone with at least 3 years of experience. You'd be in charge of organizing registration activities, controlling budgets, and more. If you're a team player and are well-organized, this could be one to look into.
Manager, Corporate Sales
Salary: $117,500 to 125,000 per year
Company: Rogers Blue Jays Baseball Partnership
Who Should Apply: If you've ever wanted to work for the Blue Jays, here's your chance, although you won't need to hit any home runs with this position. The job asks for five or more years of experience and requires you to lead the sales team and facilitate planning related to new product lines.
Call Centre Manager
Manager in a meeting.
Albertshakirov | Dreamstime.com
Salary: $120,000 to 132,000 per year
Company: SPECIALTY LIFE INC
Who Should Apply: While you won't need a degree for this job, you will need at least five years of experience. The role entails training staff, controlling budgets, and developing action plans. Candidates should have good judgement and be able to take initiative.
Butler
White glove pressing bell.
Salary: $150,000 a year
Company: Charles MacPherson Associates Inc.
Who Should Apply: Have you got what it takes to be a butler? This job requires someone with at least three years of butler experience and a G licence. Duties include food and beverage service at a semi-formal residence in Toronto.