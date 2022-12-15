Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
toronto jobs

7 Toronto Jobs That Pay Up To $225K A Year & Don't Require A Degree

Get your resume ready!

Ontario Associate Editor
City of Toronto.

City of Toronto.

Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime.com

Toronto living is not cheap, and if you're looking for a high-paying job but don't have a degree, then you might want to consider applying to some of these positions.

There are several Toronto jobs that are currently hiring, and you could make up to $225,000 per year. Of course, with salaries like this, lots of experience is often required, but who knows what you could qualify for. Get your resume ready and take a look at some of these high-paying positions in the city.

Purchasing Manager

The Hudson's Bay store.\u200b

The Hudson's Bay store.

Lars Fortuin | Dreamstime.com

Salary: $120,000 to $145,000 per year

Company: The Bay Holdings ULC

Who Should Apply: The Bay is hiring a Purchasing Manager, and you could make over $100,000 a year without a degree. Duties include collaborating with agents, overseeing communications, and building vendor relationships. The company is looking for someone with 10 or more years of experience in apparel production and sourcing, as well as five or more years of senior management experience.

Apply Here

Chief of Staff

Salary: $175,000 to $225,000 per year

Company: GoBolt

Who Should Apply: This tech company is looking for someone who can reflect the core values of "Getting Sh*t Done, One Team One Dream and Sweating the Small Stuff." The Chief of Staff supports the CEO and ensures operations run smoothly and effectively. If you have at least seven years in a management role, experience with data analysis, and a few other qualifications, this job could be for you.

Apply Here

Construction Schedule Coordinator

Salary: $80,000 to $100,000 per year

Company: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc.

Who Should Apply: If you have at least two years of relevant experience and can work in a fast-paced environment, then you might consider applying to this position. Other requirements include being able to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Apply Here

Director of Student Affairs

Salary: $120,000 per year

Company: Yorkville University

Who Should Apply: Located just outside of Toronto in Concord, this position is looking for someone with at least 3 years of experience. You'd be in charge of organizing registration activities, controlling budgets, and more. If you're a team player and are well-organized, this could be one to look into.

Apply Here

Manager, Corporate Sales

Salary: $117,500 to 125,000 per year

Company: Rogers Blue Jays Baseball Partnership

Who Should Apply: If you've ever wanted to work for the Blue Jays, here's your chance, although you won't need to hit any home runs with this position. The job asks for five or more years of experience and requires you to lead the sales team and facilitate planning related to new product lines.

Apply Here

Call Centre Manager

Manager in a meeting.\u200b

Manager in a meeting.

Albertshakirov | Dreamstime.com

Salary: $120,000 to 132,000 per year

Company: SPECIALTY LIFE INC

Who Should Apply: While you won't need a degree for this job, you will need at least five years of experience. The role entails training staff, controlling budgets, and developing action plans. Candidates should have good judgement and be able to take initiative.

Apply Here

Butler

White glove pressing bell.

White glove pressing bell.

Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com

Salary: $150,000 a year

Company: Charles MacPherson Associates Inc.

Who Should Apply: Have you got what it takes to be a butler? This job requires someone with at least three years of butler experience and a G licence. Duties include food and beverage service at a semi-formal residence in Toronto.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...